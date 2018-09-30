Posted on by

Food Truck Rally


Karmaճ Pawn performs at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Karmaճ Pawn performs at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Vern Savage, of Findlay, owner of Pull Up & Grill, cooks some pork chops and chicken thighs at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Victoria Shahan, 12, of Lakeview, daughter of Larry and Barb of makes lemonade Hilly Billy Gals Lemonade & Ice Tea at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bailey Carter, of Sidney, gets some French fries from Hot Diggity Doggers concession stand at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A view of the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Aria Schlater, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Vickie Schweitzer, eats some ice cream at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Ashtin Bowman, 10, son of Tim and Tammy Bowman, plays on the Bouncy at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Cars were on display at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29, for the car show.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Cars were on display for the car show at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

