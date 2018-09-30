Karmaճ Pawn performs at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Vern Savage, of Findlay, owner of Pull Up & Grill, cooks some pork chops and chicken thighs at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Victoria Shahan, 12, of Lakeview, daughter of Larry and Barb of makes lemonade Hilly Billy Gals Lemonade & Ice Tea at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Bailey Carter, of Sidney, gets some French fries from Hot Diggity Doggers concession stand at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

A view of the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Aria Schlater, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Vickie Schweitzer, eats some ice cream at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Ashtin Bowman, 10, son of Tim and Tammy Bowman, plays on the Bouncy at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29.

Cars were on display at the second annual Food Truck Rally at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 29, for the car show.

