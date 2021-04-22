BOE approves retirements, resignations

SIDNEY — Resignations, retirements and contracts were approved by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its meeting Monday night.

Sidney Middle School teacher Victoria Purk and elementary school music teacher Jamie Birkmeyer submitted their resignations effective Aug. 1, 2021. Also resigning were custodians Tegen Knasel, effective April 5; Jason Martin, effective March 24; and Aaron Harris, effective March 24.Substitute classified clerk Lisa Beigel is resigning effective July 1. Cheer Coach Ashley Swiger is resigning effective June 1.

Retirements were approved for Jeanne McDonagh, Northwood teacher; Amy Wildermuth, Northwood aide; Larry Hoel, Emerson aide; and Kristie Masteller, Whittier aide. All their retirements are effective June 1.

The board hired three certified staff members effective Aug. 1, 2021, for one-year contracts. Hired were Nicole Sluss, Northwood Intermediate School MD teacher; Zachary Miler, Sidney Middle School guidance counselor; and Oshae Peart, Sidney High School guidance counselor. Their sallaries will be based on the Sidney Education Association’s negotiated rate.

Three administrators received three-year limited contracts from Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2024. There will be no change in their salary. Receiving contracts were Chris Barr, special education director; Brooke Gessler, curriculum director; and Mitch Hoying, athletic director.

A classified employee received approval for a change of assignment. Ron Monroe will be the new transportation coordinator effective July 1. He will be paid $27 per hour. He will also receive training on an as needed basis for the position between April 12 and June 30. He will be paid $27 per hour for the training.

Nargaret Bockrath received a on-year, as needed contract as a substitute aide effective April 5. She will be paid $12.33 per hour.

Hired as seasonal workers were Steve Corbin, $16.03 per hour; Jerry Inman, $16.03 per hour; Jon Geuy, substitute, $16.03 per hour; and Alyssa Chavez, $9.50 per hour.

Tonya McLain and Katie Marter were hired as co-directors for the summer school program. They will each be paid $2,247 from June 7 to July 9. Frank Guillozet was hired as a teacher at $26 per hour

Sidney High School Principal Denny Morrison honored numerous students who have competed at the state and national level in cheerleading and Business Professionals of America.

The cheerleaders competed in several competitions. They placed first, was named grand champ and earned a bid to compete in Florida at the Americheer at Cambridge and first place in the gameday competition; first place and earned a free bid to state competition at Buckeye State and third place at the gameday competition; first place in competition and second place in gameday competition at the Memorial Spirit Series; sixth place in competition and third place in gamedy competition at the OASSA State Championships; first place in competition and first place in gameday competition at the ONE Cheer and Dance; second place in competition and second place in gameday competition at the Americheer Winter Open National.

Senior cheer members recognized were Katie Atwood, Hannah Fawcett, Ryleigh Clark, Destiny Harris, Cheyenne Bolden, Darien McBride and Olivia Wise.

Business Professionals of America individual members who competed at the state level were Landon Deam, fifth place, Java Programming; Ryan Strunk, Visual C# Programming; Robert Gillette, second place, C++ Programming; Cheyanne Bolden,Visual C# Programming; Madyna Nage, Banking and Finance; Noah Townsand, 10th place, Java Programming; Lily Blosser, SQL Database Fundamentals; Ethan Napier, Computer Security; Thomas Sibert, first place, C++ Programming; Joshua Pelealu, fourth place Python Programming; and Kayla Smith, seventh place, Extemporaneous Speech.

Individuals competing in the national level were Landon Deam,Java Programming; Robert Gillette, C++ Programming; Noah Townsand, Java Programming; Thomas Sibert, C++ Programming; and Joshua Pelealu, Python Programming. The district is waiting for the results of the competition.

Two teams from SHS placed in the top 10 schools in the nation in the national competition. The teams are Web Application Team comprised of Ryan Strunk and Joshua Pelealu; and Software Engineering Team comprised of Lily Blosser, Cheyanne Bolden, Thomas Sibert, and Cassandra Trudeau.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the first reading of new and revised policies.

• Approved the salary schedule for the transportation coordinator in a range of $23 to $33 per hour.

• Approved amended appropriations for fiscal year 2021 for $30,000 for the termination benefits fund and $17,123.67 for other state grants (Ohio School Safety Grant).

• Approved a Christian Academy invoice with WOCO for $19,760 for 2020-21 ISO services to be paid with auxiliary service funds. Private schools receive state funding for the program and Sidney City Schools disperses the funds which come from the state.

• Approved an agreement for cloud backup services with Vartek at a cost of $11,116.67 for the period April 15, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

• Entered into a Air Quality Facility PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement with Cargill Inc.

• Approved paper and pencil testing for the third grade ELA state test for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the Latchkey parent/student handbook for 2021-22.

• Heard the legislative report from Bob Smith.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education report from Michele Lott.

The board went into executive session to discuss negotiations. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting is Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

By Melanie Speicher

