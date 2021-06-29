Traveling Wall returns to Sidney

SIDNEY — 58,283 names of Vietnam soldiers who lost their lives in that far away country will be visiting Sidney once again in September. The Traveling Wall in addition to the Field of Crosses, Cruise In and Sidney Cruise-In make up the week long event honoring all Veterans who have answered the call to protect and defend our country.

The Field of Crosses will be the first display to be erected at Custenborder Field. One thousand crosses, donning 8,000 names of veterans stamped into metal dogs tags are to be hung on the crosses. Four to five tags will hang on each cross as each tag will have five names. One Cross displays one name to memorialize the only Shelby County soldier who lost his life in battle since the Vietnam War. An Eternal Light in the middle of this field will be lit at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, and continue to burn from the beginning of the event until the last Cross is pulled from the ground.

A long parade of motorcycles will again escort the trucks that transport the Wall to the awaiting field at Custenborder on Wednesday, Sept. 16. After the next day’s opening morning prayer, 20 volunteers will set up the Wall. Guides will be on site throughout the entire event to help visitors locate the names of their families’ and friends’ names.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday morning the Tawawa Park will begin to register the cars participating in the Cruise In. Golf carts will be available to transport visitors from Custenborder to the park and back. In past years the display of these classic and vintage vehicles has been a wonderful social gathering as those memories and tunes from days gone by. There will be food trucks available at the Cruise In.

Another Sidney tradition from the days of our youth will be driving around Sidney’s loop past the courtsquare, up Main Street to Russell Road, left to Ohio and down to the Big Four Bridge where you will start over. The Cruise will last from 5 to 8 p.m.

So make note on your calendar the second week of September, Sidney will be celebrating our fallen, our veterans, and our active military. More information will be published to spotlight speakers and recognitions along with entertainment.

Isaiah Daniel, 18, of Sidney, was four-years-old when this photograph was taken of him at the Traveling Vietnam Wall. His parents are Matt and Lee Daniel, of Sidney. A Cruise In and Car Show is planned for September's visit of the Traveling Vietnam Wall.

Weeklong event planned for September