Honda hosts virtual career workshops

About the workshops
Discover Honda’s Transmission Plants – Honda associates in Ohio and Georgia will explain how they build automatic transmissions, gears and components that help power Honda and Acura cars and light trucks made in America.
Ohio: Where Honda’s U.S. Auto Production Story Began – Honda associates at the company’s three Ohio auto plants (Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and the Performance Manufacturing Center) will demonstrate how associates gain new production skills and know-how at the Honda Technical Development Center.
Building Fun for the Outdoors – Honda associates at its Timmonsville, South Carolina plant will explain how they build ATVs and side-by-side vehicles.
Engines Powering Honda – Associates at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, will take students behind the scenes to see how they produce performance engines for versions of Acura Type S vehicles.
Honda Power Equipment Plant – Associates at the Honda power equipment manufacturing operation in Swepsonville, North Carolina will provide a plant overview and demonstration from the plant’s Equipment Service Training Room.
Welcome to the Indiana Auto Plant – Associates at the Honda auto plant in Greensburg, Indiana will share insights about advanced manufacturing and how this innovative plant builds the Honda Insight hybrid sedan and the Honda Civic Hatchback.
20 Years of Manufacturing in Alabama – Associates at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant will explain how they build the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport, in addition to the V-6 engines that power them.
Robots at Honda – Honda engineers will explain how robot paths are created in the production of vehicles and how the team identifies potential interference areas using simulation in a virtual environment that matches real production conditions.
Auto Development – Engineers at the North American Auto Development Center will share details on testing and safety, design and development, and research and materials - showcasing what they do every day to create new products and technologies.
Using Virtual Reality to Build Products – Production engineers at the East Liberty Auto Plant will explain how Honda is using virtual reality programming as a training tool for associates to learn about new models prior to the launch of mass production.
Recordings of the workshops will be available the week of Oct. 4 on HondaFutureWorkforce.com. In addition to National Manufacturing Day activities, Honda will also host workshops throughout October to promote careers in manufacturing.
ANNA – Honda hosted students and teachers across the U.S. virtually Friday on National Manufacturing Day to highlight modern manufacturing and the exciting career opportunities available in the industry.
Honda took a virtual approach to this celebration of manufacturing for the second year in a row, augmenting the experience by enabling students and teachers to choose their own path and participate in a variety of virtual workshops that highlight areas of manufacturing unique to Honda.
Honda hosted 10 virtual workshops Oct. 1 at its plants in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Associates from several Honda facilities will participate in live question-and-answer sessions with students, providing valuable insights into the industry and the benefits it provides to society.
The workshops will enable students to learn about transmissions that Honda builds in its plants in Ohio and Georgia, or about engine production through a presentation at Honda’s Anna (Ohio) Engine Plant. Students also can join the company’s South Carolina Manufacturing team to see how all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles are made. Additionally, students can discover more about production robots, power equipment (like lawnmowers and generators) or automobiles. All of these Honda business areas are covered in virtual workshops took place on Oct. 1.
To add to the fun, students can participate in a virtual escape room and watch videos on HondaFutureWorkforce.com. Students also can participate in two Honda trivia sessions that will create a fun opportunity for the students to learn more about manufacturing.
“National Manufacturing Day is a great way for us to engage with students and teachers to highlight the unique and varied career opportunities available at Honda,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president at America Honda Motor Co. Inc. “Our future will be defined by the workforce we can attract to manufacturing careers at Honda, and it is important to illustrate the significant roles our associates play in making our products though these virtual workshops.”
Almost 200 teachers were invited to take part in the virtual workshops at Honda, focusing on the opportunities available to students through a career in manufacturing.
Honda Workshops on National Manufacturing Day 2021
Honda Manufacturing in America
Honda established manufacturing operations in America in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio, followed in November 1982 by the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.
In 2020, more than two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts, and Honda’s cumulative auto production in America exceeds 28.2 million vehicles.
Honda has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company, employing more than 22,000 associates who support operations at the company’s 12 plants with the annual capacity to produce more than 1.2 million automobiles, 3.5 million engines, 750,000 power equipment products and 200,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines in America.
Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $18.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $3.2 billion over the past five years. The company also works with more than 627 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of $23.5 billion in 2020 and approximately $446.8 billion since 1979. Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com/.
More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.