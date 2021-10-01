Honda hosts virtual career workshops

About the workshops

Discover Honda’s Transmission Plants – Honda associates in Ohio and Georgia will explain how they build automatic transmissions, gears and components that help power Honda and Acura cars and light trucks made in America.

Ohio: Where Honda’s U.S. Auto Production Story Began – Honda associates at the company’s three Ohio auto plants (Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and the Performance Manufacturing Center) will demonstrate how associates gain new production skills and know-how at the Honda Technical Development Center.

Building Fun for the Outdoors – Honda associates at its Timmonsville, South Carolina plant will explain how they build ATVs and side-by-side vehicles.

Engines Powering Honda – Associates at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, will take students behind the scenes to see how they produce performance engines for versions of Acura Type S vehicles.

Honda Power Equipment Plant – Associates at the Honda power equipment manufacturing operation in Swepsonville, North Carolina will provide a plant overview and demonstration from the plant’s Equipment Service Training Room.

Welcome to the Indiana Auto Plant – Associates at the Honda auto plant in Greensburg, Indiana will share insights about advanced manufacturing and how this innovative plant builds the Honda Insight hybrid sedan and the Honda Civic Hatchback.

20 Years of Manufacturing in Alabama – Associates at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant will explain how they build the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport, in addition to the V-6 engines that power them.

Robots at Honda – Honda engineers will explain how robot paths are created in the production of vehicles and how the team identifies potential interference areas using simulation in a virtual environment that matches real production conditions.

Auto Development – Engineers at the North American Auto Development Center will share details on testing and safety, design and development, and research and materials - showcasing what they do every day to create new products and technologies.

Using Virtual Reality to Build Products – Production engineers at the East Liberty Auto Plant will explain how Honda is using virtual reality programming as a training tool for associates to learn about new models prior to the launch of mass production.

Recordings of the workshops will be available the week of Oct. 4 on HondaFutureWorkforce.com. In addition to National Manufacturing Day activities, Honda will also host workshops throughout October to promote careers in manufacturing.