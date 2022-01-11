125 Years

January 11, 1897

The council met in regular session last night after missing three regular meeting nights for want of a quorum. Representatives of the Whip company and the Pole and Shaft Co., were present, requesting that action be taken on deeds due the company since they have complied with their contracts with the city. Council will consider the two matters at an executive session to be held on Friday night.

———

The grocers in Sidney are agitating the matter of closing their stores at 7 o‘clock in the evening instead of 8 o’clock as heretofore.

———

Glen Motsinger, John Brown, Bert Flowers and Raymond Heiser, young men of this city, left Sidney on December 26, ostensibly with the intention of going to Cuba. As yet none of the friends and relatives of the boys have heard from them.

100 Years

January 11, 1922

Officers were installed when members of Neal Post, G.A.R., met yesterday at the armory. The new officers are: Oliver Patton, commander; Theodore Campbell, senior vice commander; A.H. Kite, junior vice commander; William Clawson, quartermaster; John Smith, officer of the day; R. McCaslin, chaplain; Willoughby Stewart, surgeon; Dr. J.A. Throckmorton, adjutant. Records shows that 13 members answered the final roll call during 1921.

———

The secretary of state today authorized the incorporation of the Richard Brown Co., at Sidney, with a capitalization of $25,000. Incorporators are: Cyril C. Hussey, Richard Brown, George E. Sturm, William A. Burkett, and Earl Lee.

75 Years

January 11, 1947

Botkins High continued to pace the field in the Shelby County league basketball race as a result of a 30 to 23 victory last night over Sidney Holy Angels, a contest which snapped the latter’s eight-game winning streak.

———

Looking forward to continuing his football career on the gridirons of the Big Nine next fall is Dick Flanagan, recent dischargee from the Army Air Force. Flanagan, a graduate of Sidney High School, was a member of the Ohio State University team of 1944 and was a member of the East Squad in the Shrine 1945 East-West game in San Francisco.

50 Years

January 11, 1972

Mrs. Myron Watson, of 235 Hillcrest court, failed to collect $600 when she had not registered and her name was drawn from the newly-renovated Lucky Barrel at Dorsey’s market on South Ohio avenue.

———

Paul F. Billing, R.R. 1, Anna, has been re-elected to the Shelby County Board of Elections by the Democratic Central Executive Committee.

25 Years

January 11, 1997

Paula Webb Coder of Houston is the recipient of the Elementary Physical Educator of the Year award given by the Ohio Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, officials said.

A physical education teacher with Milton-Union Local Schools, West Milton, Coder was honored last year as Ohio Dance Educator of the Year. This is the first year a teacher has won two consecutive state awards.

She has been recognized for excellence in teaching as outstanding physical educator in her district five successive years and as outstanding district teacher in 1987. In addition, she has received Meritorious Awards from the Ohio Athletic Association for her work in volleyball and track.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

