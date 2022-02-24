Sidney BOE accepts SMS assistant principal resignation

SIDNEY — The resignation of an administrator, along with awarding supplemental contracts for spring sports, was approved Tuesday, Feb. 22, by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

The resignation of Michael Ward, Sidney Middle School assistant principal, was accepted by the board. His last day with the district will be July 31, 2022.

Supplemental one-year contracts were awarded for spring sports. Receiving contracts were Kerri Adkins, softball head coach, $6,128; Kelly Carter, softball junior varsity coach, $2,655; Thomas Goffena, baseball head coach, $7,312; Corey Cotterman, baseball junior varsity coach, $3,472; Devin Stewart, baseball freshman coach, $2,860; Dan Dicke, baseball Sidney Middle School coach, $1,430; Bill McKinney, track boys head coach, $6,005; Adam Doenges, track girls head coach, $6,005; Joe Stockton, track Sidney High School assistant coach, $4,504; Kaitlyn Davis, track SHS assistant coach, $2,655; Jalen Herd, track SHS assistant coach, $2,247; Frank Hill, track SMS coach, $3,860; Joe Spangler, track SMS coach, $3,860; ShaRhonda Combs, track SMS coach, $3,677; Donovan Gregory, tennis boys head coach, $6,005; Matt Casey, tennis SMS coach, $2,043; and Kyle Coleman, strength coach, spring, $2,165, and summer, $2,165.

Leave of absence/disability requests were approved for Annette Johnson, teacher, from March 1-May 31; and Jill Richards, assistant cook, from March 4-May 31.

The resignation of custodian Mark Cathcart was accepted effective Feb. 28.

Substitute teachers were hired on an as-needed contract at $105 per day. Hired were Lillian Koenig, Amber Goffena, Heather Redinbo, Tylan Redinbo, Lianne Bonnette, Alexandra Henman, Adella Arthur, Katlyn Arthur and Maureen Joines.

Home instructor tutors John Tangeman, Jeanine Holthaus and Cheryl Clark were given one-year as needed contracts. They will be paid $28.39 per hour.

Aaron Arthur was hired as a custodian at $16.94 per hour. The one-year contract was effective Feb. 14.

Substitute aides Heather Redinbo, Tylan Redinbo, Lianne Bonnette, Alexandra Henman and Adella Arthur were given one-year limited as needed contracts. They will be paid $12.33 per hour.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

