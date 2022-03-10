Hotel Versailles to debut as new Ohio luxury retreat in May 2022

VERSAILLES — A modern, luxurious retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles, Hotel Versailles, located at 22 N. Center St. opens this May, offering a refreshing, upscale take on a site that holds over 150 years of hospitality history, as hotels have occupied the plot since 1865.

Featuring 30 spacious and well-appointed guestrooms and suites, interiors by Kimberly O. Design, extensive programming, expansive event space that can accommodate up to 200 guests in the 1819 room, and celebrated chef Aaron Allen’s seasonally driven restaurant Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, the new-build boutique hotel brings modern sophistication to Versailles.

Location and design

Hotel Versailles’ roots are intertwined with industry, machinery, and a strong French heritage.

All those aspects fed into the historic revival design from acclaimed local firm, Kimberly O. Design, which illustrates French-inspired sophistication and elegance in an architecturally striking space.

The property’s distinct sense of history comes alive through everything from the building’s simple brick exterior structure and large glass and steel windows to the artistic patterns and color palette of the textiles and furniture.

From the focal point private dining room table in Silas Creative Kitchen crafted by Hayrake Furniture Company in Minster, to the centerpiece window banquette chandelier created by Glass Asylum in Chagrin Falls, all furnishings and artwork adorning the hotel, its restaurant, and private event space, is exclusively made by local Ohio companies and artisans.

The nostalgic yet modern luxury extends to the hotel’s boutique guestrooms and suites, including the 350-square-foot Spa Suite, which features a pristine, expansive bathroom with an oversized soaking tub, spacious double vanity, designer bathrobes, and in-room dining experiences. All guestrooms include plush bedding, cozy lounge spaces, large windows, and thoughtfully curated room amenities.

“We are incredibly excited to open our doors soon and provide a dynamic, one-of-a-kind boutique luxury hotel in Versailles for locals and visitors alike,” said Hotel Versailles’ Managing Director Jack Olshan. “Steeped in Ohio pride, we are thrilled to continue the rich hospitality history of Hotel Versailles’ location as well as partner with local businesses in every part of the hotel. We want our guests to experience a property that is sophisticated and surprising, friendly and fancy, modern and memorable.”

The property is situated at the intersection of Center and Main in the heart of downtown Versailles, with onsite courtyards and gardens offering a respite to gather near the growing village core. Hotel Versailles is just minutes from key area attractions like Eldora Speedway, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, The Winery at Versailles, as well as popular eateries, museums, nature preserves, and boutique shops. Hotel Versailles is a short 45-minute drive from Dayton and is less than two hours away from Columbus and Cincinnati.

Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails

Executive Chef Aaron Allen, whose 14-year career has brought him all over the country to cook and lead teams in famed restaurants, collaborates with Hotel Versailles’ own farmer; Katie Bensman, to bring a true farm-fueled restaurant to the hotel with Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. Restaurant, in-room, and event menus are carefully created based on the consistent quality ingredients that are seasonally available to be sourced directly from the property’s nearby Sycamore Bridge Farm, with meats supplied by local partnerships with Winner’s Quality Meats and King’s Poultry Farm. “As a true farm-to-table experience, each menu at Silas Creative Kitchen is crafted around what ingredients are seasonally available to source from our 85-acre farm ― only minutes away from the hotel,” says Allen. “The rich quality of colors, textures, and tastes that emerge from the heirloom vegetables and herbs harvested, partnered with locally raised meats and poultry, allow us to create an unmatched array of dishes for guests to enjoy.”

Hotel Versailles’ onsite restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, seats 100 in its dining room, 60 in the bar and lounge, and 40 on its outdoor dining terrace. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will also offer in-room dining for guests. Full menus and additional information will be available on the hotel’s website closer to opening.

Additional amenities

Hotel Versailles’ 1819 Room is a spacious venue for up to 200 guests designed exclusively to host special occasions such as meetings, weddings, and unique events. Served exclusively by Silas Creative Kitchen, the space is equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities, a built-in bar, coat check, infant care room, and a private courtyard overlooking Versailles’ historic town square. Along with the event space, the hotel’s amenities include free parking, an updated fitness center equipped with a Peloton bike, a local shuttle service, and a Dayton International Airport shuttle. Programming featuring farm tours, cooking classes, special dinners, and tastings, outdoor activities, and more will be announced later.

About Hotel Versailles

Located on a site rich in heritage and hospitality since the late 1800s, Hotel Versailles is a newly constructed modern retreat that provides an elevated experience, punctuated by personalized services and enhanced amenities. The hotel features 30 boutique guest rooms and suites; acclaimed dining at its restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails; and a full-service space for events called the 1819 Room. Hotel Versailles offers hospitality to experience seekers and foodies across the Midwest.

Reservations are now available for stays starting in May 2022 by visiting hotelversaillesohio.com or by calling 937-526-3020. Follow HotelVersaillesOhio on Instagram and Facebook for news and updates.