125 years

August 3, 1897

The Klute band will give its second regular concert at Tawawa Lake next Thursday evenings. No admission will be charged, but the band will expect a liberal patronage of refreshments.

————

The school enumeration of Sidney and east Sidney has been completed by Truant Officer Root. It shows there are in Sidney and East Sidney 1,747 persons between the ages of six and 21 years. This is an increase of 15 over last year. The survey shows an increase of six families over last year.

————

The 64th annual meeting of the Shelby County Bible Society was held in the Presbyterian Church last evening. Officers elected for next year are J. Dann, president; W.A. Graham, treasurer, W.R. McKnight, secretary, and E.E. Kah, depository.

100 years

August 3, 1922

A cornet solo by Thomas W. Faulkner and vocal solo by Daniel Lyons will feature the concert by the Sidney Municipal Band Thursday evening.

————

The Dayton Presbytery has set Oct. 1 as the deadline for the financial campaign to raise funds for the construction here of a home for the aged. The committee has a goal of $75,000 by that date and half of this sum has been subscribed.

————

A number of members of the Bellefontaine Country Club were guests at the Sidney club yesterday afternoon and evening for a golf tournament, which was won by the Sidney golfers by a score of 14 to 1. E.A. Shrider, A.C. Getz, Dr. Comstock, and V.E. Watkins composed the Sidney team.

75 years

August 3, 1947

Announcement of his candidacy for the Sidney Board of Education at the November general election was made today by Eugene Fogt, chief accountant of the Monarch Machine Tool Co.

————

Shoppers who entered the Central Food Market, 114 South Main Avenue, this morning, found themselves in a converted supermarket, completely re-arranged, redecorated, and restocked. The grocery, owned by John Nettleship has been transformed into a convenient self-serve unit. The store has been closed for the past week while the changes were being effected.

————

Nominating petitions were being circulated today on behalf of Huffman Dearth for a member of the Sidney Board of Education. Dearth, who said his petitions will be filled by the Wednesday deadline, becomes the fourth candidate seeking the post. There are three spots to be filled at the election this fall.

50 years

August 3, 1972

A 1,125-pound crossbreed was judged “Grand Champion” of the 1972 Junior Fair steer show Tuesday night as the 112th annual Shelby County Fair entered the home stretch. Colleen Maurer, 18, walked off with top honors following a two-hour judging session at the livestock arena. Colleen’s sister, Lisa, 15, captured the reserve spot in the steer show with a 1,095-pound Herford. Both girls are members of the Botkins Livestock 4-H Club.

————

David Short ate watermelon Wednesday. And he ate more of it than anyone else. A member of the Anna Livestock Club, David literally cleaned up in both junior and senior fair hog competition at the Shelby County Fair yesterday, capturing three championship trophies and a reserve champion trophy.

25 years

August 3, 1997

Molly Heidemann, a 1997 Sidney High School graduate, has been named the Teen of the Year for 1997 by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Chapter. Heidemann was the salutatorian of her graduating class and earned high academic honors during her entire high school career.

————

During the last 10 years of renovating Bel-Mar Bowling Lanes, Jerry Knoop has always kept the bowler in mind, but the latest renovations are the most dramatic. “I think they deserve a nice place, a new, modern facility,” said Knoop, owner of the local alley. “Some of them are here three or four times a week, and the bulk of your customers at a business like this are very loyal customers. It’s for them.” Knoop has spent more than $100,000 to renovate the bowling alley and the parking lot.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

