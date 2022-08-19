New faces to greet Fairlawn students

SIDNEY — When Fairlawn Local School District students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 24, they will be greeted by a new superintendent. And the elementary school students will have a new principal for the year.

John Holtzapple will be there to greet the students on his “first day” as superintendent. He assumed duties as superintendent on Aug. 1. He comes to the district from Anna Local School District, where he was the elementary school principal for 15 years. He and his wife, Jen, and three daughters live in Anna.

The new elementary school principal is Sara Wagner. She will oversee grades K-5. She comes to Fairlawn from Graham Elementary School where she was a classroom teacher. She had also served the district as its literacy coach. She and her husband, Matt, and four children, live in St. Paris.

Amy Geiger is the new elementary school guidance counselor, which is a new position at the school. She and her husband, Matt, live in Anna.

Other new teachers/staff for the district includes Troy Opperman, high school math; Allison Witer, middle school science and math; Kara Wiley, art; Dakota Bollinger, athletic director; and Cameron Keiser, school resource officer.

An open house will be held Monday, Aug 22, from 4-7 p.m.