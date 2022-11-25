Funds to help with various projects

ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house.

“People have been so generous to us on Match Day. We hope this year’s gifts will help us replace showers in both boys bathrooms, which have water damage because of leaks, and add a concrete pad to our much used shelter house,” said Sam Ronicker, director. “We also hope to replace the deteriorating 35-year old siding on the school building.”

Operation Rebirth uses the motto ‘It is better to build boys than to mend men.’ It has a 17 acre campus that gives boys the opportunity to learn life skills and work ethic, in addition to an educational curriculum.

To support Operation Rebirth on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Operation Rebirth noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and on the groups Facebook page. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29th to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29th.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.