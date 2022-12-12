Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, drug possession and burglary, among other charges, on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Jeremy L. Jones, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on four charges of burglary, a third-degree felony, for trespassing into two residences on Knollwood Lane, one residence on South Vandemark Road, and one residence on Woodhaven Drive to commit theft. The grand jury specified that a Dodge Journey vehicle was used to commit the offenses and is subject to forfeiture.

Heidi N. Cruz, 37, of Piqua, was indicted on burglary, a third-degree felony, and complicity to burglary, a second-degree felony, for trespassing into a residence on Knollwood Lane with Jones and acting as a lookout while Jones trespassed into a residence on Woodhaven Drive.

Michael E. Sullenberger, 74, of Sidney, was indicted on rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a second-degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with female children less than 13 and over 13 years old.

Joseph M. Taborn, 18, of Sidney, was indicted on rape, a first-degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old female.

Norman J. Angle IV, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female under 13 years old.

Isaiah T. Finney, 22, of Atmore, Alabama, was indicted on making false alarms, a fifth-degree felony, for making a false 911 report stating there was a bomb at Gissing North America in Sidney, causing over $1,000 of economic loss.

Kimberly R. Jones, 44, of Dayton, was indicted on two charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having Fentanyl, heroin, and a bag to store them in.

Kirk D. Laug Sr., 63, of Port Jefferson, was indicted on assault, a fourth-degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to Deputy Bryan S. Doak of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Thabit A. Ahmed, 47, of Dearborn, Michigan, was indicted on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, for speeding, weaving through traffic, and driving on the berm while fleeing from police.

Brent A. Wille, 46, of Ludlow Falls, was indicted on theft, a third-degree felony, for knowingly making withdrawals from an estate checking account between $7,500 and $150,000 despite a judgment upon restraining order issued by the Shelby County Probate Court restraining him from disbursing funds.

Ian B. Freeman, 35, at large, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and the illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and knowingly conveying it into the Shelby County Jail.

Zachary T. Case, 32, of Minster, was indicted on six charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, second-degree felonies, and 12 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly downloading and possessing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants and sending it to others. The grand jury specified that two cell phones, two laptops, and a desktop computer were used to commit the offenses and are subject to forfeiture.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

