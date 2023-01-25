125 Years

January 25, 1898

The members of the alumni of the Holy Angels school were hospitably entertained at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Costolo on South Ohio avenue last evening. The literary program was on Shakespeare and in answering the roll call each gave a selection from the writings of that great author.

—————

C.E. Thomson had a telephone placed in his residence recently. He now has a good joke on his wife. Every time she goes to answer the telephone bell she involuntarily removes her apron and brushes her hair just as if she was going to receive a guest at the front door.

100 Years

January 25, 1923

A.C. Link of Springfield has been appointed referee in bankruptcy in Clark, Champaign and Shelby counties. The appointment was made by Judge John E. Peck of the federal court in Cincinnati. Terms of David Oldham, Shelby county, and Benjamin F. Miller, Champaign county having expired. Judge Pack appointed Link to serve all three counties.

—————

Old officers were re-elected when the fifth annual institute of the Van Buren Township Farm Bureau was held earlier this week at the township house. Adolph Geib was named president; Ben Harlamert, vice president; Irwin Westerbeck, secretary and treasurer; Mrs. Roy Roettger, lady correspondent.

75 Years

January 25, 1948

Announcement was made today by the G.C. Murphy Co., north side of the square, of the start of a long-planned expansion program which will give the local store a total of 3,907 square feet of counter space on two floors. The improvement program provides for the opening of a basement store, the same size as the present main or street floor, and utilization of the third floor for stockroom purposes.

—————

The astonishing 46.3 per cent decline in dental defects in Shelby county school children was directly attributable to the Shelby county children’s dental clinic, according to a summation given the board of directors at a meeting this week. Board members learned that while in 1941, 93.4 per cent of boys and girls had defects, in 1947 that figure had dropped to 47.1 per cent.

50 years

January 25, 1973

Involved in civic affairs in Sidney for many years, Mrs. Willard Kauffman has been named hostess for Welcome Wagon.

With her famous basket, Mrs. Kauffman will extend friendship and help to families she calls on, a service of Welcome Wagon for more than four decades.

—————

AUSTIN, Tex. – President Nixon telephones former President Lyndon B. Johnson before Johnson died and told him of the Vietnam cease-fire agreement, Johnson’s widow said Monday.

Lady Bird Johnson said so many friends had said they were sorry her husband did not live to hear Nixon’s televised announcement one week ago of the peace agreement, that she wanted to let them know he did not die without knowing the long war was coming to an end. “I think his friends should be told that fate was kind,” Mrs. Johnson said. “Lyndon did know that peace had come.”

25 Years

January 25, 1998

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joe Morgan, Frank Robinson and the late Ted Kluszewski will be honored by the Cincinnati Reds this season by having their uniform numbers retired.

They will join only Johnny Bench (No. 5) and Fred Hutchinson (No. 1) in having oversized replica jerseys hung on the left field wall at Cinergy Field – along with Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, which has been retired from baseball.

“In response to the fans’ requests that we recognize the Reds’ rich history, we have selected these three players for this great honor,” said John Allen, the Reds’ managing executive. “They represent three different eras, and as an organization we are very excited about honoring these special men.”

All five are members of the Reds Hall of Fame. Robinson, Bench and Morgan also are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

