Midmark Corporation continues to expand

DAYTON — Midmark Corporation announced Wednesday that it will be relocating its Torrance, California, operations in early May 2022. Current employees at the Torrance facility will be sent to one of two different locations. Its diagnostic technology employees will regroup in Irvine, California, while its production operations employees will move to Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Roughly 35 employees from Midmark’s Digital Diagnostics Innovation team will head to its new Orange County tech hub, a 15,000-square-foot space at University of California, Irvine (UCI) Research Park.

In Suite 150, located at at 5171 California Avenue, the company will continue to provide clinical environmental design solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care for the medical, dental and animal health markets, like harmonizing space, technology, and workflows.

The company stated in a news release that it was drawn to the location for many reasons.

One such reason was the ability to partner and network with the area’s “innovative leaders and top talent” as well as some of the “leading technology companies and startups.”

A second reason was the physical layout and amenities of the new facility, which includes a modern, flexible, open work space, along with 3.5 acres of outdoor space and open-air gathering areas equipped with the technology needed for meetings. Both are trends U. S. companies are currently seeking to help facilitate a physical return to work during COVID-19.

“UCI Research Park is a center of innovation, making it a great fit for Midmark,” said Stephanie Muir, the company’s chief technology officer. “We look forward to being part of a community of innovators as Midmark continues to grow with a focus on developing the advanced technologies and equipment that will continue to transform how care is delivered.”

It goes without saying that any site that facilitates making the most of the pleasant California weather is an improvement. The Irvine site’s amenities include walking and cycling routes, a fitness center, sports courts, and a chef-driven cafe — all of which contribute to improving year-round employee wellness through active lifestyles and healthy food options.

“This new location provides an experience which exemplifies our strong belief in the importance of design to enable a better experience for the people who work and interact within that space,” said Muir.

The move to UCI Research Park is just one facet of the company’s changes to improve the brilliance and luxuriousness of their workplace settings.

Midmark has a 106-year history basing its operations in the greater Dayton area, and its expansion efforts for this region began about four years ago, in 2018, with the groundbreaking of a new campus expansion project at their Versailles location at a cost of $40 million.

The Versailles expansion is divided into two sites. The 56,000 square foot Technology Center is a kind of research and development think tank, where engineers, designers, and marketing professionals innovate new approaches and technologies. When the concepts and products are ready to reach the market, they head to the 21,000 square foot Experience Center, where customers world-wide can learn about them.

In April 2021, Midmark took on a new CEO, Jon Wells. Wells received a bachelor of science in Architecture in 1990 and an MBA in 2003, both from The Ohio State University. Wells noted in a June 5, 2021 issue of the Dayton Business Journal that “from a technology standpoint, we are transitioning from an equipment manufacturer to a clinical environmental design company,” and he discussed the company’s overall growth and expansion plans, in Ohio, saying, the Versailles expansion project is “the largest capital project in our history … We knew that we needed to create a campus to ensure that innovation and ideas turn into real products and real solutions. Utilizing the talent in the Greater Dayton area was all part of that” and “we are looking to hire, and we have about 45 open positions in the Dayton area.”

In addition to its greater Dayton locations, including its headquarters in Suite 300 at 10170 Penny Lane in Miamisburg and its and Midmark Experience and Technology Centers at 60 Vista Drive in Versailles, Midmark has a third location at 360 Harmon Avenue in Lebanon. The company also maintains nine additional locations in the United States, as well as subsidiaries in India and Italy.

To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.