CBCE announces Students of Integrity winners

DAYTON – Your Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics, Inc. (CBCE) announces the winners of AES Ohio Students of Integrity. This is the 20th year your BBB has recognized Miami Valley high school seniors who exemplify strong ethics and integrity. The award includes a $1,000 college scholarship. The Students of Integrity will be honored Tuesday, May 10, at the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics hosted at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

Winners were Lily Bradley, Alter High School, Kettering; Morgan Kipker, Jackson Center High School, Jackson Center; Caitlyn McCready, Brookville High School, Brookville; Carson Taylor, Sidney High School, Sidney; and Emma Winkleman, Northwestern High School, Springfield.

One of Kipker’s guiding principles is compassion for others. This inspired her to help create several different programs at her school to help students who may have otherwise found themselves on the fringes. She also volunteers at a local nursing home. Her second guiding principle is integrity. She believes acting with integrity and following through on commitments are of upmost importance. “Integrity is a full-time job, not just a behavior to impress others or gain recognition.” After graduation, Kipker plans to become a family and consumer sciences teacher, helping future families better help themselves.

Taylor understands the role of a leader and the responsibilities that come along with it. He’s been a sports team captain, STEM camp leadership intern, youth sports referee, trainer at the restaurant at which he works, mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters; and generally, a school leader in all aspects. He realizes being true to oneself is key to being an effective leader. “The quality of person you are is determined by how well you live up to the values that are most important to you.” Taylor plans to pursue a business finance major and continue as a leader on and off campus.

A panel of independent judges selected these five students from the over 50 applications. All high schools in BBB’s service area received invitations to nominate two outstanding students from their senior classes.

Better Business Bureau believes identifying and honoring young people for strong integrity and character is vital to its mission of promoting ethics in the marketplace. Like the Torch Awards for Ethics, the Students of Integrity highlight outstanding ethics. In bringing young adults to the forefront, your BBB is closing the loop on what it takes to be a successful and contributing community leader whether business, nonprofit or individual.

Christy Mauch, vice president of operations, for the BBB serving Dayton & Miami Valley, says, “Better Business Bureau honors these students who are so dedicated to becoming the next generation of leaders in our community and our world. We are proud to be part of their story and we congratulate them on their accomplishments”

