Ferguson Construction awarded Excellence in Construction honors

SIDNEY —Ferguson Construction Company was the recipient of two Eagle Awards for Excellence in Construction at the annual Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Awards Gala in Sharonville on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Excellence in Construction Gala honors the skills and creativity of the entire team responsible for an outstanding merit shop construction project.

“The most rewarding benefit in receiving an Eagle Award on our projects is the recognition that it gives to all our staff,” said Ferguson CEO, Mick Given, “It identifies the tremendous effort that went into each project, as they are being judged against talented peers in the industry.”

In the category of Commercial Construction under $5 million, Ferguson was awarded a top honor for their design and construction of 19 Hawthorne, a wedding and event venue in Lima, Ohio. This project redeveloped a defunct golf course and helped rejuvenate the community. The design-build project was designed and constructed in only ten months and is the core of a new neighborhood that addresses the local housing shortage. Receiving the award on behalf of the Ferguson team were Nathan Wuebker, project manager, Marty Krebehenne, quality control manager, and Bill Brandewie, project superintendent.

The second Eagle Award, in the category of Renovation under $4 million, was bestowed to Ferguson for the revitalization of a vacant property in downtown Sidney, Ohio, owned by Sidney Hometown Investments. The building, which once housed a bank, was originally constructed by Ferguson Construction in the early 1970s. The Ferguson team designed the space with a modern flair that incorporated historical elements, such as the old bank vault. This project, which is now the home of Tavolo (a modern Italian restaurant), has had a significant and positive impact on the economic development of the downtown Sidney area. Brent Given, business development, received the award on behalf of the project team.

When Ferguson Construction Company began in Sidney in 1920, the family business took personal pride in each and every project. Through the years, Ferguson has maintained the simple philosophy to always exceed customer expectations. This commitment has resulted in steady growth, with the operation of four regional offices to serve our clients in Ohio and Indiana. Through the highest level of craftsmanship, dedicated personnel, and an exemplary safety record, Ferguson remains an industry leader in providing high-quality construction services in a timely, cost-effective manner from conception to completion. For more information, visit ferguson-construction.com.