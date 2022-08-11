Honda announces corporate leadership changes in North America

MARYSVILLE — American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has announced that longtime company executive Rick Schostek will retire as executive vice president of Corporate Services effective November 1, 2022. Schostek will be succeeded by Bob Nelson, currently executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (HDMA), effective Oct. 3, 2022.

“Bob and I joined the company in 1987, a transformative time in Honda’s history in Ohio and North America, as the company was expanding production, R&D and local parts sourcing in this region,” Schostek said. “We have worked closely together on many important initiatives since then and I have the utmost confidence in Bob and believe he is the right leader as we enter another transformative time for Honda and our entire industry.”

Schostek began his career at Honda in 1987 in the Legal Division of the former Honda of America Mfg. in Ohio. He went on to serve in key leadership positions within several of Honda’s North American operations, including senior executive assignments at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (now Alabama Auto Plant), Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (now Indiana Auto Plant), and Honda North America.

“I’m grateful to have worked for a company like Honda that always puts people first – our customers, our associates and the people living in the communities where we do business,” Schostek said. “It is impossible to overstate how rewarding and enriching it has been for me to work directly with Honda associates during my assignments in Ohio, Alabama, Indiana and also my ongoing work with our team in California. I have always been immensely proud to say I worked for Honda and to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of a company that’s truly committed to being a company that society wants to exist.”

Nelson joined Honda in 1987 in the purchasing area of Honda of America Mfg., at a time when Honda was beginning to dramatically expand local parts sourcing in North America. Nelson also served a three-year assignment in Tochigi, Japan as a member of the North America Task Group, an assignment meant to advance and grow new model development, where he managed a liaison function supporting Honda manufacturing in Ohio. His career also includes serving as president of the former Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (now Indiana Auto Plant).

Succeeding Nelson as the SVP of HDMA will be the current Alabama Auto Plant (AAP) Vice President and Plant Lead, Bob Schwyn. Lamar Whitaker, currently the associate chief administrator and line 2 division lead in Alabama, will succeed Schwyn as AAP Plant Lead. Both moves also are effective Oct. 3.

Honda established operations in North America in 1959. Today, the company employs more than 40,000 associates in the region engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet Elite S advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 18 major manufacturing plants in North America, working with nearly 800 suppliers in the region to produce a diverse range of quality products. Honda has built automobiles in North America for 40 years and, in 2021, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in North America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in North America where we fully design, develop and engineer many of the company’s North American-made products. Learn more with Honda’s Digital FactBook.

Schostek https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Rick-Headshot-copy.jpg Schostek Nelson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Nelson-Bob-suit-2017.jpg Nelson