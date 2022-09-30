Exploring careers

Lt. Jeff Simon, of Sidney Fire and Rescue, shows eighth-grade students from Fort Loramie how a intubation device is used on a patient who has stopped breathing. The students were attending the Career Exploration Academy held Thursday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The event was sponsored by Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, the Shelby County United Way and Ohio College Tech Prep.

At the Sidney Police exhibit at the Career Exploration Academy, Brice Stewart, Resource Officer, left, and Detective Mark Brunson explains to Anna students the uses of some of the equipment available to them to aid in resolving issues that arise in the community. Stewart is holding up 40mm gas canisters.

Angie Marchal, Recruiting and Driver Training Coordinator for Continental Express, gives students from various schools of Shelby County a tour of a modern semi tractor used to pickup and deliver goods that are much needed across the nation.

Claudia Hoehne, a ninth-grade student at Russia, successfully picks up a basketball with a hydraulic controlled bucket and deposits it in a wheel barrow. Hoehne is being instructed by Kyle Dershem, of Anna. The hands on exhibit was provided by Ferguson Constuction. Claudia’s parents are Jeff and Maria Hoehne, of Sidney.

At The Wells Brothers Constuction demonstration exhibit, Rodney Craig. (14, drives a screw into what will become one of several park benches to be distributed to all towns in Shelby County. Rodney is a freshman at Botkins High School. His parents are Logan and Lacey Huntington, of Botkins. He being instructed by Doug Kaihl, center, and Mikey Wallace.