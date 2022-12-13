Skilken Gold, MSGA unite for land development

SIDNEY — National real estate developer Skilken Gold, in collaboration with MSGA Development, has announced plans for 175 acres of land near Burr Oak that will become home to a future expansion site for Wilson Health, as well as commercial and residential development.

“We are very proud to be part of this project serving Sidney and surrounding communities,” said Erin Montgomery, vice president of Sales and Client Engagement for Skilken Gold, which will serve as owner representative for the development. “The Burr Oak Development is an enormous opportunity for businesses looking to serve a rapidly growing and thriving community like Sidney.”

Located directly off Interstate 75 — on St. Marys Avenue/state Route 29 — in Shelby County, Burr Oak Development is owned by MSGA, which swapped a portion of the land with Wilson Health for a future expansion site for their health system. The development will also feature eight to 10 different outlots for various hospitality, quick service restaurants and grocery stores. In addition, Ryan Homes has been contracted for residential construction and has plans for single family homes in Phase 1 & 2 at Burr Oak Mill.

“We want to provide convenient care that is close to home for our patients and their families,” said Mark Klosterman, President and CEO of Wilson Health. “The Sidney and Shelby County area is growing, and we want to ensure our patients have the care they need, close to where they work or live. We are excited to expand our services in the Burr Oak Development in the near future.”

Mick Given, managing partner of MSGA said that as Sidney continues to grow — particularly with the construction of SEMCORP’s new 850,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, which will create nearly 1,200 jobs with an annual payroll of $73 million — the Burr Oak Development will meet an important and rapidly emerging need in the area.

“It has been extremely exciting over the past few years watching Sidney and Shelby County transform into a newly energized downtown area with many new restaurants and enhancements,” said Given. “This is why MSGA is extremely happy to bring to the community our new Burr Oak Development. This project will provide an additional residential market for 220 homes, built out over four phases, as well as open up 76 acres of new commercial property. We feel the timing of this development fits well with the other growth opportunities taking place in Sidney and Shelby County.”

Those interested in leasing and development opportunities can contact Skilken Gold’s Emily Waterman, [email protected], to learn more.