Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law

SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.

Albers graduated from Wright State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Finance and graduated from Ohio Northern University, Pettit College of Law in 2013 cum laude. While at ONU, he was an editor for the school’s law review. He received his CPA license in January 2015. He currently serves as president of the Anna Local Schools Education Foundation, treasurer of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and solicitor for the village of Russia.

Albers and his wife, Lisa, reside in Anna with their two daughters, Emma and Claire.

Downer graduated magna cum laude from The Ohio State University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Cincinnati, College of Law in 2015. While at UC, he was an editor of the school’s law review. He currently serves as chairman for S & H Products, a nonprofit providing services to the developmentally disabled, and is a member of the Shelby County Law Library.

Downer resides with his wife, Elizabeth, in Oakwood.

FGKS Law, whose formal name is Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, is a full-service law firm of 15 attorneys with offices in Sidney, Fort Loramie, Troy and Celina. The firm has an emphasis on banking transactions, business and civil litigation, employment law, real estate and estate planning, and also offers real estate closings and title searches through its title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency.

Other attorneys associated with the firm are John M. Garmhausen, Ralph F. Keister, James R. Shenk, James L. Thieman, Michael A. Staudt, Thomas J. Potts, Daniel A. Bensman, Bryan A. Niemeyer, John M. Deeds, Joshua A. Koltak, Philip M. Borger, Colleen R. Gong and Christopher J. Ellington.

For more information about FGKS Law attorneys and practice areas, visit www.fgkslaw.com.