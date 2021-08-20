More students ready for classes

SIDNEY — The second round school bells ringing throughout the county is ready to happen. Students will return to classes next week in several schools.

Fairlawn Local School District

Fairlawn students will begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 25. An open house is planned for Monday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m.

According to Superintendent Connie Schneider, students and staff will have the option to wear a mask or face covering. At this time, wearing a mask is not mandated.

The district is welcoming two new staff members. Audrey Bell will teach third-grade English language arts and social studies. Ash Hummer is the new high school intervention specialist.

“Thanks to a grant, Fairlawn will be installing new interactive TVs in all classrooms to replace the 11-year-old smart boards,” Schneider said. “We are thrilled with this opportunity. We should have them installed by October.”

Holy Angels School

A new principal will greet students attending Holy Angels School.

Denise Stauffer will be on duty Tuesday, Aug. 24, as students begin a new school year at the school. The school day begins at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m.

An open house will be held Aug. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“We are following the guidelines from the Shelby County Health Department and ODH and recommending the use of face masks for those who are not fully vaccinated, but we are not requiring masks,” Stauffer said.

In addition to Stauffer, new staff members at the school are Lisa Albers, preschool, Jenni Francis, kindergarten, Rachel Gehre, third grade, and Alex Wilt, third grade.

The school has added a new preschool for ages 4 and 5, and Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Program for preschool and kindergarten students. There has been some remodeling at the school for the new preschool program.

Special events planned for the year include Catholic Schools Week Celebrations, Grandparents Day, Veterans Day Patriotic Rosary/Cemetery Procession, Pet Blessing, May Crowning, Talent Show/Field Day and music concerts

Anna Local School District

Approximately 1,100 students will return to the classroom in the Anna Local School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to Superintendent Andy Bixler, the district will not implement a mask requirement during the school day, on the bus or at school activities. The decision on whether a child wears a mask will be left up to his or her parents.