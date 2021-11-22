Watercutter performs in recital

FINDLAY — Maya Watercutter, of Minster, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s fall senior instrumental recital.

Watercutter performed “Duet in C Major” by Franz Wilhelm Ferling, arranger, Voxman on the clarinet.

