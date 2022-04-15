Congressman to be inducted into Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor will add four new inductees on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. membership to 135 since its founding. Of those receiving the highest honor bestowed by Sidney City Schools this year is Congressman Warren E. Davidson (SHS 1988).

A servant to his country, Davidson currently represents Ohio’s 8th Congressional District. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee, where he is focused on policies that help grow the economy, instill fiscal discipline, and advance innovation.

After graduating from Sidney High School in 1988, Davidson enlisted in the Army as an infantryman. As part of the 3rd Infantry Division, he was stationed in Germany and witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. Davidson’s commanding officers recognized his potential and helped him earn an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated near the top of his class as a student of American history and mechanical engineering. As an officer, he led The Old Guard, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 101st Airborne Division.

After the Army, Davidson returned home and worked with his father. He earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and spent 15 years owning and operating manufacturing companies in Ohio.

In 2016, he again responded to the call of service and came to work in the U.S. House of Representatives. The congressman continues to serve the 8th Congressional District of Ohio, which sits on the west side of Ohio, bordering Indiana. The cities of Hamilton, Fairfield, Middletown, Springfield, Eaton, Greenville, Piqua, and Troy are part of the district.

Davidson and his wife Lisa have been married for 25 years and have two adult children.

Other members of the induction class being honored are Eric Harlamert (SHS 1976), Erin Johnson (SHS 2000), and the late Rob Joslin (SHS 1971). A gymnasium reception will precede the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium; both events are open to the public.