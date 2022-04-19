Seven lessons I learned from the marching band

One of the most underrated high school activities is marching band, but joining is easily the best decision I ever made. Quite honestly, in middle school I didn’t want anything to do with high school marching band, but I am beyond grateful my parents pushed me to march my freshman year. Through band I have made many memories, learned endless lessons, and developed friendships that will last a lifetime. I will never forget marching at the Buckeye Invitational at The Ohio State University’s football stadium. After we finished performing we sat in the stands to watch the other schools perform their shows. At one point, every member of our band flooded around Nathan, our field commander, as he called out our band’s chant: “One!…..Ah!…..Two!……Ahh!…..” I had never heard our band do anything with that much enthusiasm and pride before. We were so excited! It was surreal to experience. I have many moments I could share about my experience in the band. However, what I realize now that high school is ending is just how much I have learned from my time as a member of “The Pride of Sidney.”

Number One: Being in the band has taught me about individuals coming together for the greater good. There is power in learning to be one unit rather than 150 different people. Everyone is a part of the marching band. When you are in uniform you want to look just like the person next to you or behind you. You do not want to stand out because that takes away from the collective experience that the band brings. Take the extra time to tuck in every hair, take out all earrings, and make sure your hat is on right because all of that helps the band look and move as one. During a parade, people should be able to hear the cadences of the drumline and then witness the collective presence of a marching band moving as one. That is no accident, that is each and every member coming together for the greater good.

Number Two: Being in the band has opened my eyes to the power of working hard. Friday Night Lights are some of the most indescribable and breathtaking nights for members of the marching band. Marching into the stadium through the tunnel playing Sidney High School’s fight song and coming out of the tunnel at the other side to see the community standing and clapping in unison is extraordinary. As if that weren’t enough of a pay off, there is an even more amazing moment for the band. When the band takes the field under the bright stadium lights – jaws drop. Everyone always tries to be the first person the crowds see whenever the band goes anywhere, but I would argue the best spot is actually in the back line for a couple of reasons. Being in the back means you are right in front of the student section – The Jacket Pack. This makes every performance more animated. This also means you get to be right next to where the football team comes running out onto the field. I experienced my first wow moment while in band my sophomore year in the back line for band during pregame. The football team, in their huddle, started their chant “We hit the field like…who!” The Jacket Pack was screaming in anticipation for them to start running on the field. Next, I heard the drum line roll off and we started playing the fight song! I remember thinking, “I am the luckiest person in this stadium to get to experience this moment.” Hard work pays off. I soaked up every moment under those lights.

Number Three: The field is your stage….Perform!

. Number Four: “One more time” is the biggest lie a band director tells. While “One more time” is one of the most said phrases in rehearsals it never truly indicates the last time to practice anything. After a run of pregame, a song, or even the entire show, you will hear “One more time.” Just know that it is more than likely not the last run. You will probably have to run whatever it is you just finished doing another five to ten times. Keep this in the back of your mind for now so when it comes time for band camp you are mentally prepared.

Number Five: People like to argue about whether or not marching band is not a sport. I am pretty certain my opinion is the right one.

Number Six: Know your part because every part is important. No matter what you play whether it is trumpet two, clarinet one, horn three, or cymbals – your part is important in the music. If it wasn’t important then it wouldn’t have been written into the music. You can not rely on everyone else that plays the same instrument as you to carry you because you didn’t take the time to learn your part. If you don’t know your part just ask for help. Someone will help you because no one wants to see you fail.

Number Seven: George Parks, the namesake of the George Park Drum Major Academy, said “A band is not proud because it performs well; it performs well because it is proud.” You must be proud and confident in what you do on and off the field. It is important to have pride in your school. It is important to have pride in yourself. Like Mr. Adams reminds us before every performance: “Feet together, Chest up, Shoulders back, and Eyes….with Pride!”

By Brooke Fogt

Brooke Fogt is the daughter of Liz and Mike Fogt. She is a senior at Sidney High School. After graduation she plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University where she will study Zoology and be a part of the Marching Bishops. In her free time she enjoys photography and spending time with friends and family. She is looking forward to spending time with the foreign exchange student staying with her and having free time to hang out with everyone before leaving for college.

