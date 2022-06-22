BOE approves contractor for air conditioning project

SIDNEY — A contractor for the multi-site air conditioning project for Sidney City Schools was selected during Monday night’s board of education meeting.

Three bids were received for the project with Slagle Mechanical Contractors receiving the contract. Their bid was for $1,391,560 plus alternate bids for two building boilers at a cost of $39,920 each. The boilers will be installed at Longfellow and Emerson schools.

The project will be a combination of individual room air conditioning units and rooftop units will be installed at Northwood, Emerson, Whittier and Longfellow schools. Portable units will be used in all the classrooms and big air conditioning units will be installed in the gymnasiums and cafeterias.

In conjunction with the project, the board approved the purchase of 90 Koldwave air cooler portable air conditioners. The total cost is $285,989 for the units.

Board member Greg Dickman abstained from voting on both motions because he is employed by Slagle Mechanical Contractors.

Work on the project is expected to begin July 1.

The board approved purchased services agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for several positions. They include: Early Childhood Intervention Specialist, $69,934.93; Occupational Therapist and assistants, $128,882.07; Java Family Liaison, $82,150.27; Grade K-4 Attendance Liaison, $30,452.21; Juvenile Court Liaison, $25,447.08; Instructional Assistants, $2,147,106.55; Resident Educators, $875 for first year, $475 for second year; Academia Coordinator, $325; CPI Blended Learning Initial/Refresher Training Services, $69.08 per hour; and Whittier Summer Work, various per hour rates dependent on employee.

Lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year were also approved. For the past two years, students have eaten for free because of federal guidelines due to COVID-19. Those guidelines end June 30, 2022, and parents will go back to paying for their children’s breakfasts and lunches.

The cost of meals for grades K-5 are: lunch, $2.45; breakfast, $1; extra milk, 50 cents. For grades 6-12, lunch will be $2.70; breakfast, $1.50; and extra milk, 50 cent. There is no increase in the cost of meals.

School fees of $35 for students in grades K-8 along with the fee schedule for grades 9-12 were approved. The fees for high school students did not increase from last year.

In other business, the board:

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of 25% of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations.

• Approved amended appropriations of $550,000 for purchased services; $50,000 for bond retirement fund; and $5,0000 for student managed funds. All funds were transferred from the general fund.

• Approved a purchased services contract with Megan Knapke for speech therapist services at Whittier Preschool at a rate of $54.50 per hour for a maximum of 550 hours for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the PowerSchool Unified Classroom Behavior Support subscription for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, at a cost of $20,044, which includes deployment and training,

• Approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids for a bus purchase through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.

• Approved transfer of funds which includes up to $25,000 from the general fund to the Latchkey fund to fund current year expenditures; the balance of the OHSAA tournament fund to the stadium fund; $50,000 from the general fund to the termination benefits fund; $50,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund; and $45,000 from the general fund to the district managed fund (athletic fund).

• Accepted a $100 donation from the Shakespeare Club for the Reading Under the Lights program.

• Approved a resolution authorizing an employee dishonesty and faithful performance of duty policy in lieu of bond for the treasurer.

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Authorized participation in the Free and Reduced Lunch and Breakfast Program for students for the 2022-23 school year,

• Approved the student/parent technology handbook.

• Approved the Whittier Early Childhood Center staff handbook.

• Was updated on legislation by Dickman.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center board report update from board member Michele Lott,

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

