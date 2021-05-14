Thursday roundup: Sidney girls edge West Carrollton for MVL Valley title

TROY — Sidney’s girls track and field team edged West Carrollton for the Miami Valley League Valley Division title while the boys track team finished second in the Valley Division behind the Pirates in the MVL championship meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Sidney’s girls accrued 50 points to edge West Carrollton, which gathered 49.5.

Sophomore sprinter Lexee Brewer led the squad. She finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.78, fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.53 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.04.

The 4×100 relay of MaKayla Dillinger, Kyla Rush, Kiara Hudgins and Zoe Overholser finished second in 52.14. Hudgins finished fourth in long jump with a leap of 15 foot, 10 inches.

Sidney senior Braden Guinther was the lone first place finisher on either the boys or girls squad.

Guinther finished first in boys pole vault by clearing 12 foot, three inches. He cleared the mark on his first try.

Sidney’s boys 4×400 relay finished second in 3:43.43, edging Troy by .02. The 4×200 relay of Chris Hudgins, Curtis Spangler, Deegan Meyer and Elijah Austin finished third in 1:34.76.

The 4×100 relay of Karter Elsner, Spangler, Austin and Izayah Clarke finished fourth in 45.11 and the 4×800 relay of Gavin Musser, Josh Webster, Vincent Ruiz and Andrew Bonifas finished fourth in 9:13.

Clarke finished third in the 100-meter dash in 11.58.

Troy’s boys and girls teams ran away with the MVL Miami Division and overall MVL title. Both Sidney’s boys and girls squads finished sixth out of 10 total MVL teams.

It was the Miami Valley League’s first track meet. The league began competition last school year, during which all spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19.

Sidney’s girls squad finished last in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division in 2019 and hadn’t finished above the bottom two since 2015.

• Softball

Tournament Results

Russia 5, Triad 4 (extra innings)

It took the Raiders all game to figure out Triad’s Joni Russell, but they strung together enough hits in the seventh and eighth innings to rally and earn a victory in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday in Russia.

Russia (21-2) had managed two hits until the seventh inning and trailed 4-0.

“I told my girls when they came in from the field that, ‘You’ve just got to believe. You’ve had a heck of a season, and you’ve just got to believe you can do this.’” Russia coach Michelle Muhlenkamp said. “Looking around, it was amazing. The girls believed it. I didn’t see one long face going into the bottom of the seventh.”

Riley Hammonds led off the inning with a single to left field, then Makenna Hoying hit an RBI double to right field to cut the gap to 4-1.

Saige Hoying and Kelby Doseck were then hit by pitches to load the bases. Russell then struck out Ava Daniel, but Kendall Monnin then drove in a run on a ground out to cut the gap to 4-2.

Cece Borchers followed with a 2-RBI double to center field to tie it 4-4. Russell then walked the next two batters to load the bases but struck out Hammonds to end the inning.

“It was one at a time. I loved that it was up and down the lineup,” Muhlenkamp said. “Our nine-hole batter (Borchers) came up with the biggest hit there to tie it. It’s amazing. They just all believed in themselves. As poorly as we hit the first couple of innings, they still had belief, and they proved to themselves they can do it.”

Triad loaded the bases with two walks and one single in the eighth, but Miah Monnin struck out Ali Cox to get out of the jam.

The Raiders then won it in the bottom half. Makenna Hoying was hit by a pitch to start the inning, then Kelby Doseck hit an RBI double to center field two batters later to give Russia the win.

Russell struck out 12 batters and gave up three walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Muhlenkamp said she thought recent games against fast pitchers like Bradford’s Skipp Miller and Coldwater’s Madison Wendel also helped Russia be able to adjust to Russell’s velocity as Thursday’s game wore on.

“She probably isn’t quite as fast as Miller, but pretty dang close,” Muhlenkamp said of Russell. “She throws hard, and movement pitches. I think those games helped prepare us, so that was good late-season scheduling.”

The No. 3 seed Raiders advance to face No. 8 Riverside in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Arcanum High School.

The No. 10 seed Cardinals, which beat Russia 11-0 in five innings in a sectional final two years ago, finish 10-15 overall.

Riverside 14, Dayton Christian 0

Riverside pitcher Jenna Woods threw a perfect game and struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced in a run-rule victory in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in De Graff.

Woods got through five innings on 58 pitches, 47 of which were strikes. She also had a big night at the plate as she hit a three-run home run.

Malina Kreglow was 3 for 3 and hit a solo home run and one double. Malaina Jenkins was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two doubles, Amerra Huston was 2 for 2 with one double, Jade Copas was 2 for 3 with one double, Olivia Perk was 2 for 3 with one double and Kylee Angle was 2 for 3.

The No. 8 seed Pirates (13-13) advance to face No. 3 Russia in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Arcanum High School.

Bradford 20, Botkins 0

The Trojans didn’t manage a hit against Bradford pitcher Skipp Miller in a run-rule loss in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Bradford.

Miller struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced and gave up one walk.

Haley Payne was charged with the loss for the Trojans (3-15). She pitched two innings and gave up 11 earned runs on nine hits and one walk.

Houston 6, Tri-Village 5

The Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and earn a victory in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Houston.

Peyton New picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up five earned runs on 18 hits and one walk while striking out four batters. She was 2 for 4 at the plate.

The No. 14 seed Wildcats (8-20) advance to face No. 1 Bradford on Tuesday at Brookville High School.

Mechanicsburg 23, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (2-20). She pitched three innings and gave up 20 earned runs on 23 hits and five walks.

Minster 6, Spencerville 3

The Wildcats rallied and scored all six of its runs in the last two innings to win a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Minster.

Alexis Bishop hit a 2-RBI single in the sixth for Minster to cut the gap to 3-2, then Kaycie Albers hit a 2-RBI single two batters later. Alayna Albers then hit a one-run single to push the lead to 5-3.

Bishop hit an RBI double in the sixth to increase the lead to three runs.

Rachel Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and struck out seven batters while giving up three hits.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats (18-7) advance to face Midwest Athletic Conference rival and No. 4 seed Parkway in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Wapakoneta High School.

Parkway 2, New Bremen 1

The Panthers took an early 2-0 lead, and New Bremen scored one run in the seventh but couldn’t complete a comeback try in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Rockford.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for the Cardinals (12-13). She pitched six innings and gave up seven hits while striking out six batters.

New Bremen managed seven hits against Parkway’s Madison Louth and struck out five times.

Other scores: Ansonia 6, Fort Loramie 1 (full article online as sidneydailynews.com, a portion of which will be printed in Tuesday’s edition).

Regular-season results

Anna 17, Jackson Center 3

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League game in five innings on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for Anna (13-10, 7-4 SCAL). She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Carissa Edwards was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles for the Rockets while Taylor Poeppelman was 3 for 4. Brenna Cobb was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Nylah Crosson was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Brielle Collier was 2 for 4.

Riley Barhorst was charged with the loss for the Tigers. She pitched five innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 18 hits.

Ashley Mullenhour was 2 for 3 for Jackson Center, which finishes the season 8-13 overall and 4-8 in SCAL play.

• Baseball

Jackson Center 3, Anna 0

The Tigers earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Carson Regula pitched a complete game for Jackson Center (8-14, 4-8 SCAL). He gave up three hits and one walk and struck out 10 batters.

Jacob Robinson was charged with the loss for the Rockets (14-10, 8-4). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Jace Mullenhour hit an RBI single in the first for the Tigers and Aidan Reichert hit an RBI single in the fifth.

It was the final league game for both squads.

Fort Loramie 18, Fairlawn 1

The Redskins scored 10 runs in the fourth to run away and earn an SCAL win on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Sam Barhorst picked up the win for Fort Loramie (18-3, 11-1). He pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Jake Sanders was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double for the Redskins. Darren Hoying was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two doubles, Grant Albers was 2 for 3 and Trevor Middendorf was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Owen Pleiman was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double and Adam Siegel was 1 for 1 with one walk.

Ashton Piper was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (8-13, 3-8). He gave up 11 earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in three innings and struck out two batters.

Russia 11, Botkins 1

The Raiders earned a run-rule SCAL victory on Thursday in Russia.

Grant Saunders pitched a complete game for Russia (19-5, 8-3). He struck out 12 batters and had three hits and 2 RBIs at the plate. Drew Sherman had three hits and 4 RBIs and Zane Shappie, Jordan Meyer and Hayden Quinter each had two hits.

It was the final league game for the Trojans, which dropped to 12-12 overall and 3-9 in SCAL play.

Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 8

Houston took a big early lead and survived a rally attempt by the Cavaliers in a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead and lead 9-4 heading into the seventh. The Cavaliers scored four runs in the seventh and left the potential tying run on second base.

Elijah Beaver picked up the win for Houston (10-15). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Jacob Leist was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Wildcats.

David Rossman was charged with the loss for Lehman (7-14). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and four walks.

Jon VanSkiver was 3 for 3 with one double for the Cavaliers while Rossman was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Minster 7, Lincolnview 2

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Thursday in Van Wert.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win on the mound for Minster (12-9). He pitched a complete game and gave up five hits while striking out four batters. Both of the Lancers’ runs were unearned.

Justin Nixon was 3 for 4 for the Wildcats while Eric Schmidt was 2 for 4 with one double.

New Bremen 18, Spencerville 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference game in five innings on Thursday in Spencerville.

Zach Bertke picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen (15-5). He pitched two innings and gave up one hit while striking out six batters.

Vince Hulse was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and three doubles for the Cardinals while Kyle Tenkman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two walks. Nick Alig was 2 for 4 with one double and Ben Blickle was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Mitchell Hays was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one double and one walk.

Versailles 11, Covington 0

Versailles earned a nonconference win in six innings on Thursday in Covington.

Adam Kremer picked up the win for the Tigers (12-12). He pitched six innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Noah McEldowney was 2 for 4 with one double for Versailles while Ben Ruhenkamp was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Jared DeMange was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Eli McEldowney was 1 for 2 with one walk. Carson Bey hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Jacob Treon hit one double.

Sidney freshman Kiara Hudgins competes in girls long jump during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Hudgins finished fourth with a leap of 15 foot, 10 inches. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2676-1.jpg Sidney freshman Kiara Hudgins competes in girls long jump during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Hudgins finished fourth with a leap of 15 foot, 10 inches. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Braden Guinther clears 12 foot, 3 inches in his only poly vaulting attempt in the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Guinther finished first. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2852-1.jpg Sidney senior Braden Guinther clears 12 foot, 3 inches in his only poly vaulting attempt in the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Guinther finished first. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kadyin Wolaver competes in boys long jump during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2702-1.jpg Sidney’s Kadyin Wolaver competes in boys long jump during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Izayah Clarke competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2763-1.jpg Sidney’s Izayah Clarke competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore Lexee Brewer runs in the girls 400-meter dash during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Brewer finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.53, fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.78 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.04. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2823-1.jpg Sidney sophomore Lexee Brewer runs in the girls 400-meter dash during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Brewer finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.53, fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.78 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.04. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Karter Elsner, right, hands off the baton to Curtis Spangler during the boys 4×100 meter relay during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2789-1.jpg Sidney’s Karter Elsner, right, hands off the baton to Curtis Spangler during the boys 4×100 meter relay during the Miami Valley League track meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia softball rallies, beats Triad 5-4 in extra innings in sectional final

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.