Champions at last: Fort Loramie crushes McDonald for D-IV state title

DAYTON — After two regional final losses and a chance at a state championship derailed by COVID-19, Fort Loramie finally hoisted a gold trophy on Saturday.

The Redskins blasted McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state final at University of Dayton Arena to capture the program’s third championship.

The title comes almost exactly a year after Fort Loramie was traveling to a state semifinal and turned around and headed home after being informed the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After initially considering finishing at a later date, the Ohio High School Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the postseason a couple of weeks later.

The 2020 cancellation came after Fort Loramie lost to rival and eventual state champion Minster in regional finals in 2018 and 2019.

“It was definitely a long wait, but it was well worth the wait,” Fort Loramie senior guard Corynn Heitkamp said. “It would have been nice to get there last year, but getting there this year was much more awesome.

“With that last year, we just had that fire to do it, both for ourselves and for those that couldn’t do it with us last year. It was just so much more incredible to do it this year after the long wait.”

The Redskins (29-1) weren’t denied this year. Their state final and semifinal wins came by over 30 points, as did all tournament games except for an 11-point win over Minster in a regional semifinal.

“What a way to go out your senior year,” forward Dana Rose said. “To have this (medal) around my neck just means a lot to me. It’s an indescribable feeling.”

The win is especially appreciated by senior forward Kenzie Hoelscher, who is one of three seniors on the team who also played for the school’s volleyball program, which lost in regional matches three out of the last four years and fell to rival New Bremen in the 2019 D-IV state championship match. Four juniors also played volleyball and were a part of the program in the 2019 state final loss.

“You think about all those losses and you think about the hurt, and I think it really drives you to finish the goal like we did,” Hoelscher said. “It can’t get any better than this.

“… We had a lot of motivation. We didn’t take any game for granted, because we thought about last year, and I think that kind of gave us a little bit of an advantage over everyone else.”

The win wasn’t just special to current players. In attendance near Fort Loramie’s bench on Saturday were Marissa Meiring, Taylor Ratermann, Macy Imwalle and Kennedi Gephart, which were seniors on last year’s 26-0 squad that had its state title chance derailed.

“I feel like this is my opportunity to shine too,” Gephart, who is attending Bowling Green and participating in track and field, said before the game. “I can’t wait to see them finish it.”

The OHSAA allowed seniors who graduated in 2020 that were on state qualifying teams to attend for free.

Meiring, Ratermann, Imwalle and Gephart were also allowed on the floor after the game and posed for pictures with current players and the trophy at midcourt.

“Those four were so key to what we did last year, and for them to not get a chance to play (in the state tournament), that was crushing to them,” Siegel said. “They’ve been following us and they’ve been texting me and emailing me throughout the year wishing our girls the best.

“… These are their teammates and their sisterhood from last year. It was very emotional for them (after the game) because it’s what could have been for them. At least they were here, and I’m appreciative of them coming and being a part of the victory today.”

Fort Loramie scored the first seven points to take control within the first two and half minutes.

“I think we just took a collective breath, and the girls just took off from there,” Siegel said.

Molly Holland made a basket with four minutes left to cut the gap to 7-5, but the Redskins scored the last 10 points of the first quarter, including a driving layup by Caitlyn Gasson with 28 seconds left to end the run.

Ava Sholtis made a basket with 13 seconds left in the second quarter before Maddy Howard made a buzzer-beater to cut the gap to 30-12 at halftime.

The Redskins scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to clinch the win.

“We came out with a lot of energy, and I knew when we do that, we’re in for a good ride,” Hoelscher said.

Fort Loramie shot 56.4 percent from the floor, had a 28-20 rebounding advantage and had 16 assists and 15 steals.

The Blue Devils had 25 turnovers, which Fort Loramie scored 25 points off of.

“Defense is our specialty,” Heitkamp said. “We focus on it every day in practice and know that defense wins championships. We just have to stay focused on what our role is on the team. I think we all played an amazing game.”

Fort Loramie had five players score seven or more points. Rose led the team with 13 points while Hoelscher scored 12. They had five rebounds apiece.

Heitkamp and Colleen Brandewie each scored eight points and Sholtis scored seven. Sholtis had a team-high six rebounds.

“The happiness (this team has) when their teammates are doing a good job, you just don’t find that with every team or every year,” Siegel said. “They just want each other to excel and be successful. When you have something special like that …that’s a great piece to the puzzle.

“I think the success these girls have had the last two seasons …I think it’s that chemistry and that unselfish love that they have for one another that gives us a little bit of an edge and also makes our defense sparkle a little bit better and our offense shine a little bit more.”

The Redskins will lose seven seniors to graduation, including Hoelscher and Rose.

Other seniors include guards in Heitkamp and Caitlyn Gasson and forwards Jadyn Puthoff, Clara Gephart and Paige Eilerman.

Hoelscher and Puthoff are four-year letterwinners while Rose, Heitkamp and Gasson are three-year letterwinners.

McDonald finishes 24-3. Molly Howard led the team with 10 points.

The title was the Redskins’ first since 2015. They also won in 2013.

Fort Loramie players celebrate after beating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Fort Loramie seniors hoist the Division IV state championship trophy after beating McDonald 60-26 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel gives Corynn Heitkamp a hug after she pulled her off the floor near the end of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Heitkamp scored eight points and had three assists. Fort Loramie players hoist the Division IV state championship trophy after beating McDonald 60-26 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Fort Loramie's Riley Heitkamp, right, hugs Macy Imwalle following a 60-26 victory over McDonald in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Imwalle was one of four players who were seniors on last year's team and didn't get a chance to play in the state tournament due to COVID-19 derailing the remainder of the postseason. Fort Loramie graduates Taylor Ratermann and Macy Imwalle, top far left, and Kennedi Gephart and Marissa Meiring, top far right, pose with current players following the team's 60-26 victory over McDonald in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Raterman, Imwalle, Gephart and Meiring were seniors on last year's team and didn't get a chance to play in the 2020 state tournament due to COVID-19 derailing the remainder of the postseason. Fort Loramie finished 26-0 last year and 29-1 this season. Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel twirls the net after cutting it down following Fort Loramie's 60-26 victory over McDonald in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Jadyn Puthoff hugs senior guard Caitlyn Gasson after beating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1328-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Jadyn Puthoff hugs senior guard Caitlyn Gasson after beating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Paige Eilerman, right, claps hands with senior guard Caitlyn Gasson after being taken out in the fourth quarter of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1209-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Paige Eilerman, right, claps hands with senior guard Caitlyn Gasson after being taken out in the fourth quarter of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior guard Corynn Heitkamp hugs coach Carla Siegel after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1165-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie senior guard Corynn Heitkamp hugs coach Carla Siegel after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie players talk during a timeout during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1027-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie players talk during a timeout during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0210-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loraie senior guard Corynn Heitkamp and McDonald’s Taylor Tuchek chase for a loose ball during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_0987-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loraie senior guard Corynn Heitkamp and McDonald’s Taylor Tuchek chase for a loose ball during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp looks to pass under pressure from McDonald’s Lucia Wolford during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0219-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp looks to pass under pressure from McDonald’s Lucia Wolford during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson drives past McDonald’s Molly Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0299-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson drives past McDonald’s Molly Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis guards McDonald’s Lucia Wolford during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_0902-Edit-2-7.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis guards McDonald’s Lucia Wolford during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Clara Gephart shoots as McDonald’s Molly Howard defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0356-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Clara Gephart shoots as McDonald’s Molly Howard defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Paige Eilerman shoots from the free-throw line after being fouled during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0603-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Paige Eilerman shoots from the free-throw line after being fouled during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior guard Riley Heitkamp guards McDonald’s Taylor Tuchek during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_0938-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie junior guard Riley Heitkamp guards McDonald’s Taylor Tuchek during the first half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Alyson Schmitmeyer looks to pass as McDonald’s Carley Stitt defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_DSC_0627-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Alyson Schmitmeyer looks to pass as McDonald’s Carley Stitt defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis shoots during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1113-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis shoots during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_Lor12-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Kenzie Hoelscher shoots over McDonald’s Molly Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_Mc20-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Kenzie Hoelscher shoots over McDonald’s Molly Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Dana Rose shoots with pressure from McDonald’s Molly Howard during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1120-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Dana Rose shoots with pressure from McDonald’s Molly Howard during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie passes under pressure from McDonald’s Maddy Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_Mc21-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie passes under pressure from McDonald’s Maddy Howard during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie senior forward Kenzie Hoelscher dribbles with pressure from McDonald’s Sophia Costanitino during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1053-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie senior forward Kenzie Hoelscher dribbles with pressure from McDonald’s Sophia Costanitino during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis shoots as McDonald’s Sophia Costantino defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_Mc23-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis shoots as McDonald’s Sophia Costantino defends during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jadyn Puthoff shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_Lor31-7.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jadyn Puthoff shoots during the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loraie senior forward Jadyn Puthoff shoots with pressure from McDonald’s Maddy Howard during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1015-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loraie senior forward Jadyn Puthoff shoots with pressure from McDonald’s Maddy Howard during the second half of the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie players pose for a team photo after defeating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_20210313_121839-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie players pose for a team photo after defeating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie players hoist the Division IV state championship trophy after beating McDonald 60-26 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/03/web1_BPB_1404-Edit-7.jpg Fort Loramie players hoist the Division IV state championship trophy after beating McDonald 60-26 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Fort Loramie players celebrate after beating McDonald 60-26 in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The state title comes a year after the program was undefeated and slated to play in the state tournament, only to have the COVID-19 pandemic derail the rest of the postseason. The Redskins, which won every tournament game by at least 11 points this year, finish 29-1. It's the program's third state championship and its first since 2015. The Redskins, which won every tournament game by at least 11 points this year, finish 29-1. It’s the program’s third state championship and its first since 2015. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing [email protected]