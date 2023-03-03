WiBN lunch features a panel of influential women

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N Learn in March titled Becoming The Influencer You Want To Be. The lunch is Tuesday, March 28 at noon, with lunch beginning at 11:45 a.m., at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering. The cost is $25 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities and $35 for all other attendees.

This event will feature a panel discussion with three of the 2022 Dayton Business Journal Power 50. The women featured include: Crystal Jones, Clark State University (facilitator), Tracy Szarzi-Fors, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Shenise Turner-Sloss, Dayton City Commission, and Susie Woodhull, Woodhull, LLC.

These women represent a variety of industries: education, finance, government and integrated office solutions. They’ve made an impact on our community and modeled the way for others. They will share career stories, professional advice and hopes for the future of women in the workplace.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, says, “This is a great opportunity to benefit from the wisdom of some dynamic women leaders. Every attendee will learn a lesson or two they can put into action in their lives immediately to enhance their personal and/or professional life. It’s another chance to ‘Grow Stretch Thrive’ in 2023, which is WiBN’s theme for the year.”

