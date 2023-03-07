Champaign county restaurant week

URBANA —A celebration of Champaign County’s local culinary scene is returning for its second year. Presented by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Restaurant Week showcases the diversity and quality of food available in Champaign County. Seventeen participating restaurants will offer special menu items at a reduced price from March 12-18. This is an opportunityfor both visitors and locals to try something new.

The list of participating restaurants is populated by some of the area’s most loved establishments, and when you visit during Restaurant Week you will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize basket. The more places you try, the more chances you have to win and you may find this a very affordable way to enjoy Champaign County’s dining scene.

Participating locations include: Abuela’s Kitchen, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Little Birds Cafe, Simple Coffee Co, Terre Haute Mall, Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, Teabaggers, The Depot Coffee House, Urbana Brewing Company, Peppercorn’s Diner, Mixx 165, Mumford’s Potato Chips & Deli, Cafe Paradiso, Wing Bar, Mixins & Fixins, Studebaker’s Country Restaurant, and Let’s Eat Cake. For more information and a list of offerings go to https://www.visitchampaignohio.com/restaurant-week-2023.