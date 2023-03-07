Continuing education program set

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 1 – 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by March 27. More information and the registration form is available on the agency’s website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing khaus@info4seniors.org.

The presenter, Richelle Frabotta, MSEd, CSE-S, has been a professional sexuality education teacher, trainer, mentor and author for over 30 years and serves as the LGBTQ+ Health Initiatives Project Manager at Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. Frabotta works diligently to increase resources, access and equity among LGBTQ+ older adults and other populations.

Throughout the pandemic community members have lost friends, family, familiar patterns and comfortable foundations. How have these unanticipated life changes affected older adults and, specifically, those with marginalized identities? What do the changes of the last few years mean for a population who historically have higher rates of health disparities, financial inequities and a long history of discrimination?

Workshop participants will learn through multiple methods, including learning terminology, exploring challenges and joys and hearing from the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ older adults, this workshop explores co-creating connective, welcoming and inclusive services for LGBTQ+ older adults and their families.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.