His favorite lawnmower

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Theodore Richards, 2, takes his lawnmower for a walk with his mom, Abigail Richards, both of Sidney, on Monday, March 6. Abigail said “He loves his lawnmower.” Theodore is also the son of Derek Richards.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

