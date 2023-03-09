Dominion Energy shares tips to recognize utility scams

CLEVELAND – Dominion Energy is reminding customers how to recognize the warning signs of a utility scam ahead of National Consumer Protection Week, which is March 5-11.

“Scammers will try to take advantage of people by using manipulation tactics, and this can make anyone vulnerable to becoming a victim,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of Customer Experience. “We want to make sure our customers are armed with information to protect themselves from a utility scam, and the best way to avoid being deceived is to know the warning signs.”

Utility scam red flags:

• Scammers will often threaten service disconnection if a customer does not make a payment immediately.

• Scammers will request payment in the form of a credit or debit card by phone, or ask a customer to wire a transfer, send a money order or buy a prepaid or gift card to pay a utility bill.

• Not all scammers are aggressive and threatening. Some scammers try to earn a customer’s trust by being personable and sympathetic.

• Utility scammers often target small businesses, such as restaurants, and threaten service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency.

• Customers should be suspicious of and not allow individuals claiming to be Dominion Energy employees to enter their homes without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency. Additionally, employees do not ask for payment in person.

In all these cases, don’t provide identifying information such as your Social Security, credit, or debit card numbers. Hang up and check your account balance and payment due date by reviewing your dominionenergy.com account, using the company’s mobile app, or calling the number located on your energy bill. For more scam prevention tips, visit dominionenergy.com/scams.