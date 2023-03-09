Riverside students honored for academic achievements.

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School held the eighth Annual Evening of Excellence to celebrate student academic achievement on Wednesday, March 8. Students with a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 an above and 3.5-3.9 were honored. The event also recognized students with an ACT score over 27 and seniors earning the Interact Service-Above-Self Award. The Evening of Excellence is organized by the Riverside Family-School Partnership and funded mostly by donations. Refreshments were served.

Seniors with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and above: Siera Barhorst, Skylar Barhorst, Hayden Gammell, Sadie Hughes, Rachel Knight, Samuel Knight and Alaina Snow.

Juniors with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and above: Samuel King, Jailyn Leeper and Rylee McCully.

Sophomores with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and above: Jaidyn Jackson.

Seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.9: Daisy Armbruster, Briana Bradley, Leah Burden, Gage Cooper, Jade Copas, Simon Godwin, Dallas Hoffer, Skyler Hudson, Andrew Knight, Audrey Kopus, Ethan Lattimer, Gerit Marshall, Madison Mescher, Dasha Penkova, Warren Shockey, Kylie Shoe, Walker Whitaker.

Juniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.9: Hadlie Asbury, Faith Brownlee, Hope Brownlee, Nate Copas, Julia Fleming, Reece Jenkins, Ava Klingler, Cassondra May, Keianna Notestine, Myles Platfoot, Rielee Richmond, Gavin Robinson, James Stevenson, Sienna Stewart and James Trout.

Sophomores with a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.9: Isaac Bender, Travis Brooks, Levi Buckenroth, Kelsey Burt, Kirstyn Carpenter, Caymen Courter, Jorden Dunham, Kaylee Fulkerson, Cirus Gonzalez, Jayden Hoffer, Brook Hunkler, Carter Kreglow, Gavin Orsborne, Avery Perk, Wyatt Popp, Landon Purtee, Christopher Starnes, Alexandria Thuel and Jaxon Woods.

Freshmen with a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.9: Joel Brooks, Abigail Clary, Riley Dillon, Lillian Huber, Grady Jenkins, Elijah Kindle, Gillian Knight, Hayden McCully, Reaghan McDaniel, Ayden Mees, Cheyenne Oakley, Madison Parker, Zoey Ransbottom, Ashley Roach, Hayden Sanford, Camden Shoe, Emma Strayer, Chelsea Trout and Lilian Weese.

ACT 27 or higher award: Sadie Hughes.

Interact Service-Above-Self Award: Siera Barhorst, Skylar Barhorst, Leah Burden and Sadie Hughes.

Rotary 4-Way Speech Winner: Madison Mesche.

The Family-School Partnership also recognized Dawn Core for her service and dedication to the organization. In May, Core will be retiring after 37 years of service to Riverside Schools. The Riverside Family-School Partnership was founded in 2007 under the direction of Mason Bryan, retired principal, Debbie Hughes Gonterman, chairperson and school counselor, and Dawn Core, teacher.