A new look for The Ivy Garland

SIDNEY – On March 3, The Ivy Garland, located in the downtown square across from the courthouse, debuted a brand new look after spending the month of February remodeling. Anyone who has shopped at The Ivy Garland before will be amazed at the changes with everything repainted and reorganized.

The store has been rearranged so that there are better sight lines, and the bereavement area at the back of the store has been moved to the front.

When Cindy Garland opened The Ivy Garland 22 years ago, she created fresh flower arrangements for a variety of events. She has evolved away from fresh flowers as the demand has decreased. She still creates silk arrangements for tombstones, but the store also sells a variety of gifts for all occasions – anything from hand lotion to wind chimes, jewelry to yard flags, baby items to solar lanterns, and more. The store is preparing for their spring and Easter sales.

Currently Easter items are on sale 20% off and puzzles are 30% off.

Erica Shaffer, The Ivy Garland’s only employee, said, “You stay the same, and you are in a rut. We got past covid and it was time for a refresh. Everything is clean and bright!”

The Ivy Garland is located at 103 E. Court St., Sidney. The hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saurday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.