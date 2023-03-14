Artistry Under the Dome planned

CELINA — The eighth annual Artistry Under the Dome, fine art show and sale, will be held once again at St. Charles Sr. Living Community, 2860 US Route 127, Celina, on April 14 from 6:30 9 p.m., April 15-16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Twenty eight artists were selected for this year’s juried show, nine artists exhibiting their work for the first time at Artistry. All artists have local ties to Mercer and Auglaize counties. They will be showcasing a variety of media, such as pottery, drawing, painting, fiber, glass, jewelry, photography and wood.

The artists participating in the show are Tony Beckman, Mary Boettger, Katherine Break, Karen Breeden, Brady Bruns, Sherry Chandler, Berry Davis, Collette Fortin, Jane Dippold, Nolan Fullenkamp, Michael Glass, Margaret Green, Debby Gregory, Rhonda Hager, Allison Hess, Ben Heyne, Weston Hirschfeld, Tom Lehman, Ken Maggi, David Maywhoor, Jan R. Miesse, Kristina Morris, Angie Siefring, Marilyn Stall, Amber Temple, Hannah Thees, Nick Wenning and Shirley Wenning. All artists will be available at the show to meet and discuss their art pieces.

There is no entrance fee; however, free will donations are accepted appreciatively. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ArtistryUnderTheDome.