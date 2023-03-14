Health Department schedules clean up day

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean-up day sites for Saturday, April 15. This community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste trucks and containers will be made available by Health Department and township funds.

Kent Topp, REHS, director of Environmental Health for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department said solid waste trucks and containers will be located in Van Buren and Washington Townships at the Trustee’s buildings.

Shelby County residents may bring household garbage and solid waste items for disposal such as large item trash and junk. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, burn barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be allowed during the clean-up day. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Visit shelbycountyhealthdept.org for more details.

For more information, contact Kent Topp at 937-498-7249, Van Buren Township Trustees: Alan Luthman at 937-622-1109, David Berning at 937-606-0024, and Dave Kettler at 937-538-8491; and Washington Township Trustees: Doug Stangel at 937-492-5502, Richard Freight at 937-418-3004, and Ted Larger at 937-538-8485.