Recreation Board discusses 2023 projects

By Charlotte Caldwell

ccaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY – The Sidney Recreation Board reviewed the 2023 capital projects during a meeting on March 6.

The first project was phase five of the Canal Feeder Trail, which will be completed by Choice One Engineering and will run from Interstate 75 to Kuther Road. The project will cost $1.25 million and pre-work will start in May with steel work starting in June.

McMillen Park’s 20-year-old play structure will be replaced by the end of the summer and two pieces will be installed; one for children two to five years old and one for children five to 12 years old.

Three structured buildings at the water park will be receiving new roofs this spring before the start of the 2023 pool season and the cost will be $50,000. The mechanics garage will also receive a new roof and siding in the spring at a cost of $80,000.

Ferguson Construction will start the pickleball courts project this year and the cost will be $160,000. The six pickleball courts will be located at Custenborder Field.

Recreation Specialist Jennie Rogers also provided the board with a staffing update for the 2023 water park season. All concession stand employees, food program/clinic employees, cashiers, and pool managers have been hired. There are currently 12 lifeguards and the department is looking to hire more.

In old business, Parks Director Duane Gaier said the city manager and law director are working out the final details for the veteran’s banners on poles at Custenborder and Harmon fields. The board passed a motion to have the Veterans Services office pay for the material and have the Parks and Recreation Department hang the banners.

Gaier mentioned the Riverway Summit meeting on April 14 at the Historic Sidney Theatre and introduced the board to Rolly Himes, who will sit on the board for three meetings.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on Monday, April 3, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.