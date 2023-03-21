American Legion Auxiliary welcomes new members

SIDNEY — The Fort Loramie Auxiliary American Legion, Post 355, held their monthly meeting on Feb. 13.

The Auxiliary, since December, has had two new members join and as of the Feb. 13 meeting, the auxiliary has 16 members not paid for 2023.

During the meeting, Vice President Natalie Mescher updated the unit about the Veterans Gun Raffle which took place on Feb. 18. After the meeting, members stayed to help prepare potato salad and shredded chicken for the raffle. They also discussed the Community Blood Drive that took place on Feb. 21 at St. Michaels Hall.

President Cindy Plas asked Mescher to obtain details on how the auxiliary can participate and donate to an upcoming honor flight in April.

The annual Liberty Days festival was also discussed during the meeting. It was announced that the festival will include a parade this year on July 1. Plas mentioned the potential for the auxiliary to have a float in this year’s festival. After a brief discussion, the auxiliary decided to submit a request to have a float in the parade but not a marching unit due to the limited number of members who would be able to participate. Further discussion on the type of float was tabled until the April meeting.

Bar Bingo has been successful for the auxiliary. The February Bar Bingo proceeds were matched by the raffle proceeds and donated to the Wright Patterson Air Force Base First Sergeant Council in Fairborn. The last seasonal Bar Bingo is set for March 24.

The legion canteen is currently under construction. It was discussed if the auxiliary wants the Presidents’ pictures re-hung when the canteen construction is finished. It was agreed that the legionnaires would place the pictures back on the walls. Due to the construction, the auxiliary lost their display case and are requesting to build a smaller one beside the legionnaire’s upon the completion of the construction.

The 2023 Fish Frys have been held on Feb. 24 and March 17, the next will be on March 31. The auxiliary asks members to bring salads and baked goods to add to the meals.

The Annual Raffle will be held during the April meeting, members stuffed envelopes on March 13 at the canteen to be mailed out.

Mescher updated members on the Buckeye Girl State. There are two girls, one from Fort Loramie and another from Russia, that will be sponsored by the auxiliary. The application request to sponsor was submitted the week of the Feb. 13 meeting. The auxiliary will host one of the orientations for the Buckeye Girl State on Sunday, April 30.

Plas shared that on April 29, the sons of the canteen will be hosting a crappie tournament. She also announced that the annual Poppy Day will be May 26 and the auxiliary will be looking for volunteers to sit at Wagners and Casey’s.

The auxiliary made a donation to the Holt Street Rehab. Plas advised that with her current contact, she was able to have the Amazon shipments delivered directly to the rehabilitation center in Dayton.