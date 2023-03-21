Girls basketball: Area players named to all-state teams

Several area girls basketball players have been named to all-Ohio teams, which were released on Monday and Tuesday.

Fort Loramie senior guard Ava Turner was named first team all-state in Division IV. Turner, who was named Shelby County Athletic League player of the year, averaged about 10 points, four rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Russia senior guard Cece Borchers was named second team in D-IV. Borchers averaged about 12.6 points, five rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton was named special mention in Div. I. Stockton, who was also named the Miami Valley League’s player of the year, averaged 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Fort Loramie sophomore Avery Brandewie, Russia senior Kate Sherman and Jackson Center sophomore McKinley Reichert were named honorable mention in Div. IV.

Anna junior Brenna Cobb was named honorable mention in Div. III.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first and second team all-district selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

The OPSWA partners with the OHSAA on the release of the all-state teams. The OHSAA released Div. III and IV teams on Monday and Division I and II teams on Tuesday.

The OHSAA announced during the girls state tournament earlier this month Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s Dee Alexander was voted by OPSWA members as Ms. Basketball.

