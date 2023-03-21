Commission approves property replats

SIDNEY — Two property replats were approved by the Sidney Planning Commission during its meeting Monday, March 21. The recommendations will now be sent to Sidney City Council for their approval.

The commission approved a lot split at Riverbend Park, which was requested by Britt Havenar on behalf of the three property owners. The split of the wooded area, owned by the city of Sidney, will create three new lots from the southwestern portion of Riverbend Park in a residential single-family zone.

The property owners want to purchase the land to increase the size of their backyards. Th property owners agreed to take the property in the proposed split.

According to City Manager Andrew Bowsher, the sale price of the property hasn’t been determined yet. The property owners paid administrative costs, filing fees and survey work.

The second replat was requested by SIDPRO LCC to create one new lot at 1222 Wapakoneta Avenue. The location is currently divided in five lots.

A US Bank facility is currently located on the property. It is anticipated that an insurance branch will be built at the location.

The commission also agreed to change the time of their meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m effective with the April meeting.