Edison Stagelight Players to present ‘12 Angry Jurors’

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present Reginald Rose’s “12 Angry Jurors” directed by William Loudermilk at the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus from March 31 through April 3.

The play contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, and biases to the jury room as they work through this life-or-death decision.

“The Edison Stagelight Players is enthused for our production of “12 Angry Jurors” — adapted from the original teleplay and later film version starring Henry Fonda,” said Loudermilk in a press release. “In this newer stage play, all of the jurors are more developed, and the production reflects that people of all genders now serve on juries. We have also pushed the timeline into the 1960s.”

He continued, “The story depicts 12 jurors of diverse opinions and backgrounds weighing and deciding the fate of a young defendant accused of murder and helps us explore important concepts like ‘justice for all’ and ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ Though the original version was written and performed over 70 years ago, the play remains relevant and timely to discussions about justice today.”

“The play gives amazing local actors the opportunity to portray these interesting characters. We hope that “12 Angry Jurors” will speak to the audience as much as it has to us during rehearsal,” finished Loudermilk

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 31, April 1, and April 2. Two other performances will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 3.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for students and senior citizens, and are available for purchase with cash or check at the door. For more information, call 937-778-8600 or email Loudermilk at wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu.

Members of the cast are: Scarlet Pistone, of Sidney – Juror 1; Andrew Ford, of Piqua – Juror 2; Ken Pistone, of Sidney – Juror 3; Katalina St. Yves, of Piqua – Juror 4; Dee Shamblin, of Sidney – Juror 5; Brock Hartzell, of Sidney – Juror 6; Kyle Flaute, of New Bremen – Juror 7; Ayden Rench, of Covington – Juror 8; Bob Blindauer, of Sidney – Juror 9; Clarissa Kiehl, of Piqua – Juror 10; Broaddus Shamblin, of Sidney – Juror 11; Gabe Milet, of Piqua – Juror 12; Kimberly Pistone, of Sidney – Bailiff; River Pistone, of Sidney – Court Guard; and Arrow Pistone, of Sidney – Cleaning Woman.

Member of the crew are Director William Loudermilk, of Dayton; Assistant Director Kimberly Pistone, of Sidney; and Stage Manager Karla Ferron, of Dayton.