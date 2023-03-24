UNOH plans activities for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

LIMA — The month of April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Counseling Center and Title IX Office have partnered up to create a month full of educational and interactive ways to address sexual violence. During the month national statistics, local resources, and ways to get involved on campus will be e-mailed to faculty, staff, and students. Events scheduled on campus include:

April 4 – What They Were Wearing, 1–4 p.m. in the Dr. Cheryl A. Mueller Library, 13000 Building. A display of clothing of what sexual assault survivors were wearing when assaulted. This humbling experience walks visitors through the visualization that what a victim is wearing when they are assaulted.

April 18 – Cookies & Consent, 6–7 p.m. at Racers Station. Students, Faculty, and Staff are welcome to stop by Racers Station and stop by the information table and grab a cookie while learning more about consent from Crime Victim Services representatives.

April 19 – Bystander Intervention Training, 3 p.m. in the Dr. Cheryl A. Mueller Library, 13000 Building. Bystander intervention is built on the idea that everyone plays a role in creating safe public spaces for each other when we see our neighbors and community members facing bias, discrimination, or harassment.

April 25 – Paint Night, 7 p.m. at Racers Station. Join fellow students at Racers Station as they paint a canvas and stop by the information table to learn more about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention.