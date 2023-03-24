Versailles FFA news

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast as part of National FFA Week at the Eagles. The breakfast was generously sponsored by Bruns Animal Clinic and Frenchtown Trailers.

A special thank you to Eagles Lady Auxiliary for cooking an outstanding breakfast. Eagles members that cooked the delicious breakfast were Rose Schlater, Pat and Dick Giganget, Jackie Kremer, Barb Young, Jackie Billenstein, Chris Lennon and Janeette Marshall. The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week, and the chapter greatly values the support from the community and local businesses and a special thanks to Bruns Animal Clinic, Frenchtown Trailer Sales and Eagles.

——-

On Feb. 14, first year Versailles FFA members completed the Online State Greenhand Exam. The Versailles FFA ranked 16th in the state out of 428 teams. Individually the team was led by Adam Rauh placing 32nd out of over 3,000 and followed by Gracie Henry placing 46th out of over 3,000.

The team consisted of Adam Rauh, Gracie Henry, Max Wilker, Patrick McGlinch, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Hank Smith, Abigail Henry, Brady Rogers, Jacob Shoeff, Isley DeMange, Greta Broeing, Rhylan Broerman, Kristen Groff, Kendra Milligan, Natalie Gehret, Hannah Luthman, Luke Borchers, Bryson Moore, Benjamin Pitsenbarger, Luke DeMange, Cody Billenstien, Cale Henry, Simeon Hess, Reed Grilliot, Landyn Knapke, Nathan Timmerman, Grady Dirksen, Jaelyn Hecht, Brandyn Heitkamp, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Drake Ahrens, Mya Ellis, Cole Brewer, Reid Overholser, Adam Brandt, Nate Marshal and Levi Johnson.

——-

On Feb. 22, as part of National FFA Week, some Versailles FFA Members, staff, and students helped make tie blankets for the event Blanket the World. The students and staff were able to make 20 blankets to send to St. Vincent De Paul in Dayton.

——-

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Versailles FFA participated in the TV Invitational General Livestock Contest sponsored by the Tri-Village FFA Alumni. Versailles FFA had seven members that participated.

The team consisting of Paige Gehret, Eden Barga, Allee Grimme and Ruthie Smith placed first in the non reason contest as a team. An additional team consisted of Ava May, Emma Middendorf and Delaynee Bulcher.

General livestock judging consists of evaluation of cattle, sheep, hogs and goats.

Ruthie Smith placed third as an individual.

——-

The Versailles FFA Nursery Landscape team placed 15th in the state. They took two online tests over greenhouse and landscaping and identification practicums covering tools, safety, plants, insects, and diseases.

The team consisted of Kaleb Petitjean, Cody Groff, Maggie McGlinch, Carson Heitkamp and Kricket Petitjean. McGlinch led the team placing 41st in the state. Congratulations to the Nursery Landscape team.

——-

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Versailles FFA placed first out of 17 teams in the District 5 Ag Sales Contest. The Versailles FFA Ag Sales team consisted of Colin Batten, Luke Winner, Andrew Wuebker, and Isaiah Hess.

Individually, Colin Batten placed first and Luke Winner placed fifth in the contest out of 100 individuals.

The District 5 Ag Sales contest consists of an online test, individual sales presentation and a team oriented sales presentation. Versailles FFA members sold Val 6 Space Heaters as part of their presentation which is the district and state topic of the year. Versailles FFA will advance to the state contest.