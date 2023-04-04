Boys tennis: Sidney beats Lehman Catholic to continue hot start

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys tennis squad improved to 4-1 by beating Lehman Catholic 4-1 on Monday on its home court. The match was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved up due to Monday due to storms in the forecast.

Sidney senior Takuma Furukawa beat Lehman Catholic’s Joe Pannapara 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at first singles. Lehman’s Javier Salvador beat Sidney junior Brady Hagan 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at second singles. Sidney sophomore Franky Herrera beat Lehman’s Logan Linson 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

Sidney senior Noah Baldauf and sophomore Carter Wooddell beat Lehman’s Luke Courtad and Tommy Lins 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles. Sidney freshman Myles Steenrod and sophomore Parker Slaven beat Lehman’s Thomas White and Alvaro Buller 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at second doubles.

The Yellow Jackets were edged 3-2 by Piqua in a Miami Valley League match on Thursday for their first loss of the season but bounced back by beating Springfield 5-0 on Friday

Furkawa won 6-2, 6-1 at first singles, Hagan won 6-0, 6-2 at second singles and Herrera won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles on Friday. Baldauf and Wooddell won 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles and Steenrod and Slaven won 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Sidney was scheduled to travel to Stebbins on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers are still looking for their first win. They lost 5-0 to Milton-Union on Wednesday and 3-2 to Celina on Thursday.

Lehman competed in the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday in Tipp City. Pannapara finished seventh in first singles, Salvador finished eighth at second singles and Linson finished eighth at third singles. Courtad and Lins finished seventh at first doubles and Thomas White and Alvaro Buller finished seventh at second doubles.

