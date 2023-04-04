Food truck/Jeep invasion planned

CRIDERSVILLE —The Cridersville Fire Department Food Truck/Jeep Invasion Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Cridersville Fire Department 100 E. Main St.

The fire dept started the food truck festival during COVID to get people to get out of the house and get some carnival food because the department was not able to host its annual jamboree.They had four or five trucks that year and it was a hit. In 2022, there were 24 food trucks and four of them sold out.

This year, there will be 31 food trucks and the organizers are adding a jeep invasion. They will have awards for the best food trucks and the crowd will be able to vote and then they will have awards for the best jeeps. There will also be around 40 direct sale/craft vendors.

They are also are adding Worship Anyway band to perform.

The schedule for the day includes:

10-11 a.m.: Jeep registration

11 a.m.: Food trucks, craft and direct sales stands will open

11 a.m.: Tips and 50/50 will open

5 p.m.: Worship Anyway will play

6 p.m.: Announcement of the jeep and food trucks winners

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Cridersvillefiremansjamboree.

8 p.m.: Festival ends