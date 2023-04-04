Community calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a blood pressure screening event at the Auglaize County Council on Aging, 610 Indiana Ave., St. Marys, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a blood pressure screening event at the Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA South branch, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Diabetes Support Group from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Lake Main Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call the Diabetes Education Coordinator at 419-394-3335 ext. 2147 for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, they also provides computer access to online resources.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Diabetes Support Group from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Grand Lake Main Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call the Diabetes Education Coordinator at 419-394-3335 ext. 2147 for more information.

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Parkinson’s Exercise Group at the Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA South, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

• Wilson Health Hospice is hosting a Grief Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 115 E. North St., Sidney.

• The Loramie Township monthly meeting will be held at the Russia Fire House, 113 North St., Russia, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting an open CPR class from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys. Cal Amber Mustard at 419-394-6290 to register.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Health System, 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys. Call Amber Mustard at 419-394-6290 to schedule a donation time.

• The Shelby County Coin Club will hold their monthly meeting at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, at 7:15 p.m.