Edison to host Art of the Child exhibition

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Art Department and Child Development Center will host their Art of the Child exhibition throughout the month of April in the Anne Vaccaro and David Myers Gallery at the Piqua Campus.

A Family Night and Art Show Reception will take place Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibition will include various pieces of artwork from local child care programs, created by students from six months to six years old. Each learning center selected the artwork to be included, some of which are class collaborations while others are individual pieces of process-oriented art.

Learning centers participating in the exhibition include:

• Edison State Child Development Center;

• CORS Head Start – Piqua;

• Piqua Catholic Center for Early Learning;

• Play, Learn, Grow Child Care;

• Upper Valley Early Childhood Center;

• Walnut Grove Learning Center.

As part of the exhibition, the PaperPie Learning Book Fair will be in the Tech Lounge at the Piqua Campus Monday, April 17, through Thursday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, email Greg Clem, Edison State Professor of Fine Arts, at [email protected] or Holly Short, Director of the Early Childhood Development Center, at [email protected]