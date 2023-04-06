Sidney City Schools presents ‘Shrek – The Musical’

SIDNEY — Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit film — “Shrek.” Sidney City Schools Drama Department will present the musical comedy based on the familiar tale April 13-16 at Sidney High School.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who longs to find her true love. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy-tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Show times are Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.; Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.

All tickets are reserved seating. All presale tickets are online only (pay with a card) and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/SidneyShrek. All cash sales must be purchased at the door.

Presale prices are $10 for students/seniors; and $13 for adults. Door prices are $15 -for all tickets.

The cast features students throughout Sidney City Schools, as young as third grade. The following characters are listed with the student chosen to play them: Shrek, Karson Clack; Fiona, Lily Wiford; Donkey, Cory Blackford; Lord Farquaad and Papa Ogre, Landen Johnson; Wee Shrek, Owen Murry; Young Fiona, Ava Fridley; Teen Fion, Jolene Smith; Little Fiona; Ellie Turner; Papa Ogre; Mama Ogre, Ella Wildenhaus; King Harold, Terrence Thomas; Queen Lillian, Cierra Mulleninix; and Dragonettes, Isabel Rice and Jewels Crothers.

Fairytale creatures have been cast as follows: Pinocchio, Jewels Crothers; Wolf, Elizabeth Smedley; Sugar Plum Fair and Gingy, Nitaya Johnson; Witch, Logan Shaw; Ugly Duckling, Mikayla Huckleby; Humpty Dumpty, Ella Wildenhaus; White Rabbit, Lauryn Shetterly; Peter Pan, Caylee Blackford; Grumpy, Gavin Spradline; Tweedledee, Ramiah Cable; Tweedledum, Anastasia Davis; Papa Bear, Marshy Orcutt; Mama Bear, Isabel Rice; Baby Bear, Leta Rank; Mad Hatter, Mia O’Keefe; Fairy Godmother, Cierra Mullennix; Elf, Scarlett O’Keefe; Pig No. 1 Ady Luginbill; Pig No. 2, Ainsley Wiford; Pig No. 3, Kara Kellner; Cinderella, Summer Sprowl, Alice (in Wonderland), Ellie Turner; and Little Red, Emma Chupp.

Other characters and puppets include Thelonius, Brianna Mullennix; Guard Captain, Austin Mullennix; Puss in Boots, Elizabeth Wolaver; Little Bunny, Anastasia Davis; Dish, Waylon Barnes; Spoon, Bella Barnes; Cow, Callan Wade; Moon, Ivy Laughlin-Jarrell; Antelope in Lion King, Mia Baldonasa; Hansel, Brice Johnson; Gretl, Penelope Gredvig; Blue Bird; AJ Arcikauskas; Pied Piper, Logan Shaw; 3 Blind Mice, Mikayla Huckleby, Scarlett O’Keefe, and Lauryn Shetterly; Duloc Greeter (Walter), Caylee Blackford; and Farquaad Announcer, Elizabeth Smedley.

Rat Tapper ensemble includes AJ Arcikaukas, Kara Kellner, Addy Luginbill, Cierra Mullennix, Marshy Orcutt, Leta Rank, Isabel Rice, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl, and Elizabeth Wolaver.

Farquaad’s Guards include Bella Barnes, Waylan Barnes, Ramiah Cable, Anastasia Davis, Brice Johnson, Ivy Laughlin-Jarrell, Owen Murry, Ray Roth, Riot Shoffner, Gavin Spradlin, Terrence Thomas, Callan Wade, and Aubri Webb.

Dulloc Dancers include Caylee Blackford, Emma Chupp, Jewels Crothers, Mickayla Huckleby, Hailey Hensley, Kara Kellner, Addy Luginbill, Cierra Mullennix, Marshy Orcutt, Mia O’Keefe, Leta Rank, Isabel Rice, Logan Shaw, Lauryn Shetterly, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl, Ainsley Wiford, and Ella Wildenhaus.

Dragon’s Knights include Mia Baldonasa, Hailey Hensley, Breanna Mullennix, and Ray Roth.

The Happy People Mob includes Mia Baldonasa, Bella Barnes, Waylan Barns, Ramiah Cable, Emma Chupp, Ava Fridley, Hailey Hensley, Ivy Laughlin-Jarrell, Breanna Mullennix, Mia O’Keefe, Scarlett O’Keefe, Ray Roth, Riot Shoffner, Elizabeth Smedley, Jolene Smith, Gavin Spradlin, Summer Sprowl, Callan Wade, and Aubri Webb.

The Lion King parade features Riot Shoffner and Aubri Webb.

Directed by Sandy Shipe, with choreography by Makayla Shipe. The student director is Lainey Luginbill with Logan Shaw as the dance captain.

Based on the Dreamworks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig, Shrek the Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Dreamworks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. Books & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire; music by Jeanine Tesori. The original production was directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashford. Shrek the Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).