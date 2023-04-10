Botkins BOE to meet

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda includes approving the graduating seniors in the Class of 2023; approving the treasurer’s report; approval of the 7-12 handbook, the K-6 handbook and volunteer handbook; participation in the Ohio SchoolComp for 2023; accept donations; accept a resignation; hiring a full-time custodian’ hire summer help; approve an overnight trip; non-renew a contract; hire Design Professional Services; hire substitutes; and hold an executive session.