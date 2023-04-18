Gariety wins scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

COLUMBUS – Eliza Gariety, of Russia, was awarded a $ 2,300 scholarship at the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Children of Members Scholarship competition, held on April 12, 2023.

Gariety, the daughter of Pioneer Electric Cooperative members Greg and Connie Gariety, is a senior at Russia High School.

Twenty-four high school seniors representing each of the Ohio-based electric distribution cooperatives competed for $49,000 in scholarships. A panel of independent judges reviewed the applications and interviewed the finalists before determining the scholarship winners.

Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives is the generation and transmission cooperative and statewide trade and services association for the 25 electric cooperatives. The state’s electric cooperatives, all Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, serve more than 380,000 homes and businesses in 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties.