Sidney receives commendation for economic development success\

SIDNEY — Mayor Mardie Milligan and City Manager Andrew Bowsher accepted a commendation from the office of Gov. Mike Dewine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the area’s economic development success in achieving the No. 3 Micropolitian in the nation.

Sidney was named the No. 3 micropolitian by Site Selection Magazine for 2022 based on the number of new and expanding businesses in Shelby County.

Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, attended the meeting to listen to concerns from the city council and to present the award. Rep. Tim Barhost, R-Fort Loramie, was also in attendance.

Topics discussed included the Wagner Building and other brownfields, infrastructure, childcare, a recreational trail, CSX, Cargill’s recent expansion, career centers and community colleges, natural gas, building permits, and the need for workers. Each of these topics was only discussed briefly, as Mihalik’s associates took notes on what needed to be brought to the attention of the governor and legislature.

At the end of the meeting, Mihalik presented the commendation with the words, “it is always amazing when someone else outside recognizes your dedication. It is wonderful to step back and celebrate with you. We are very proud of you. This is a tremendous recognition as the No. 3 micropolitian. We look forward to you being number one!”